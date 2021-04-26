Adele Glows As She & Drake Help Daniel Kaluuya Celebrate His Oscar Win At Glitzy LA Party

Adele and Drake managed to make Daniel Kaluuya’s post Oscars victory party a starry A-list event. We have the video and photos of the music superstars at the bash.

Actor Daniel Kaluuya won Oscar night in more ways than one. He took home the Academy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting role for Judas and the Black Messiah, and then he threw an ultra exclusive A-list after party with two of the biggest names in music in attendance. The 32-year-old’s guests included both Drake, 34, and the highly reclusive Adele, 32. The mobile bar service The Curly Bartender shared an Instagram video showing Drizzy mingling with other guests including rapper J.I.D., and even gave Drake a shout-out.

Drake could be seen wearing a black long sleeved sweater with a large chain, as he was deeply engaged in conversations with fellow revelers. The drink service captioned the video “We had the honor of working the after party for the OSCAR’S last night!!!! & look who showed up & loved our drinks made by @cocktails_by_oliver. The one & only DRAKE aka @champagnepapi thank you for stopping by the bar & trying our drinks.”

While Drake was high profile at the event standing right next to the bar amid a crowd of people, Adele was seen standing away from the crowd in The Curly Bartender’s Instagram stories. She was shown in a video standing alone near the bar while listening to Daniel give a speech to his guests, who had gathered closer around him.

Adele looked gorgeous wearing her long hair flowing, and donned a yellow dress with feathery sleeves at her elbows. While she appeared to be social distancing in the video provided by the beverage service, she was later seen in a photo posing cheek to cheek with a fellow party goer.

The “Hello” singer’s 100 pound weight loss shows in Adele’s face, with her more pronounced jaw and high cheekbones. She had a a flawless makeup job that included her trademark extra long eyelashes, black liner and a golden eye color palette. The mother of one rocked coral blush and rosy matte lip.

The Curly Bartender told followers in their stories that they were actually losing clients after the Adele photos hit Instagram, as her massive fan base “spammed” their DM’s. It noted in an IG story following the party photos that “Wow. Adele fans go hard for her LOL. I can’t even keep up with your guys messages and you’re actually making me lose actual clients,” along with a laughing emoji. It continued “If I don’t get back to you, blame Adele’s fans for spamming me.”

Adele sightings are so few and far between that of course her fans go wild any time a photo of her surfaces. Despite living in Beverly Hills, she’s rarely seen out and about in Los Angeles, and she hardly ever posts photos to her Instagram. The last time she shared something on page, it was on Jan. 24, 2021, and it was the cover of her album 21 in a post to celebrate 10 years since it’s release. So no wonder her fans were so thrilled to see her out and looking so fabulous at Daniel’s party.