Kanye West’s Ex Amber Rose Rubs Shoulders With His Nemesis Drake At LA Party – Pics

Amber Rose partied with Drake as stars gathered at The Nice Guy for a first big night out amid L.A’s COVID club restrictions being relaxed.

Just like old times! The Nice Guy in West Hollywood was hoppin’ on a Thursday night again for the first time in over a year. With COVID restrictions finally eased, the Apr. 8 evening saw Kanye West‘s former girlfriend Amber Rose, 37, partying shoulder to shoulder with Ye’s nemesis Drake, 34, in a star filled night that also saw the Jenner sisters, Chris Brown and Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin hit the club to finally have an A-list mix and mingle.

Amber was in attendance with her music executive boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, 32, who is also the father of her 18-month-old son Slash Electric. She arrived looked all dressed up for the private party in a heavy faux fur knee-grazing Dalmatian style coat that was white with black flecks throughout it. She paired it with simple black leggings that ended just below her knees and rocked stylish open toe strappy heels and black sunglasses to complete her look.

It’s unclear if Amber and Drizzy interacted inside the party. The “God’s Plan” singer was seen outside The Nice Guy still holding his drink in his hand, while looking stylish in a black long sleeved sweater and leather pants. Drake wore several chic chains around his neck, and is still wearing his hair with the shape of a small heart shaved in at the left side of his forehead.

Amber and Kanye dated from 2008-2010, and she was spotted out with Drake just a few months after she and Kanye split. Drizzy also felt empowered that he could be a better artist than the 808’s and Heartbreak rapper. “When I was a kid trying to figure out what I liked, it was Ye who I related to the most,” he told The Source in 2011.

“He was an artist, in every sense, from his cover art to his music. Now, I would say, he is really great [pause] competitor…and friend, at the same time…My goal is to surpass everything he’s accomplished. I don’t want to be as good as Kanye, I want to be better,” Drizzy proclaimed. In 2018 there were rumors that it was Kanye who told Pusha T about Drake having a secret son, which Pusha told the world about on his track “The Story Of Adidon.” Ye later denied leaking that information to Pusha, but he and Drake never remained on good terms. Drake is now completely open about his love for his three-year-old son Adonis.

It wasn’t just Drake and Amber who rolled up to The Nice Guy on Apr. 8. It was a star-studded party that saw Kendall Jenner bring her boyfriend, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to the bash. It was also a couple’s date night for Justin and wife Hailey, who rocked a sexy black corset top.

There was also an ex-encounter, as Kylie Jenner and her former flame Tyga also hit up The Nice Guy separately. While the 23-year-old cosmetics mogul was photographed leaving the nightclub, the rapper remained inside with his new girlfriend Camaryn Swanson. Ahh the celebrity drama that is now back on again thanks to L.A. County moving into a new COVID tier where indoor bars and restaurants were able to start operating at 50 percent capacity or 200 patrons as of Apr. 5. The near-misses and awkward run in’s are already on!