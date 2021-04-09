See Pic

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Super Sexy Plunging Corset During Romantic Night Out With Justin Bieber

Senior Evening Writer

In one of the first big star-studded parties since the COVID-19 pandemic, Hailey Baldwin dressed to impress in a sexy plunging black corset top.

The Nice Guy in West Hollywood was THE place to be on Apr. 8, as a slew of celebs got together for a party as COVID-19 restrictions have finally been eased in L.A. County. Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin were in attendance, and for the first major celebrity bash in over a year, the 24-year-old model looked absolutely stunning. Hailey donned a $770 black Magda Butrym bustier top that showed off her decollitage. No wonder Justin, 27, was seen staying close by his wife’s side as they left the party.

Since the sexy, skin-tight bust-revealing corset top was so eye-catching, Hailey went a little more conservative with the rest of her outfit. She wore high-waisted, slightly baggy Eytys jeans, an oversized jean jacket she had hanging down past her shoulders, orange Jimmy Choo pumps and Hailey carried a black Bottega Veneta bag

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leave The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Apr. 8, 2021. Photo credit: Rachpoot / BACKGRID

Hailey wore her hair in a casual style, pulled up in a loose high pony with a small black scrunchie. She wore several gold chains around her neck, which looked perfect against her slightly tanned skin. Hailey added gold hoop earrings to finish off her look, and left The Nice Guy wearing a black face mask.

Justin trailed close behind his wife, wearing a fun pink jacket with a horizontal  blue floral pattern across it. He donned a crisp white t-shirt underneath and sported a pair of blue jeans. The Biebs accessorized with a necklace spelling out his clothing label “Drew” on a diamond chain, as he wore a black beanie on his head and a black face mask that matched his wife’s.

Justin and Hailey went on a number of more intimate dates throughout L.A.’s COVID-19 restrictions, having romantic dinners for two or just joining a pair of friends for a quiet night out, as restaurant dining was limited to outside seating only at 25 percent capacity. But now, indoor bars and restaurants in L.A. finally opened on Apr. 5 to 50 percent capacity or 200 patrons, the most that has been allowed in over a year.

Celeb party time! In addition to Justin and Hailey, Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker are seen leaving the Nice Guy in West Hollywood. on Apr. 8, 2021. Photo credit: Mega

As a result, the celeb circle in Hollywood turned out in force to mix and mingle with each other on Thursday night at The Nice Guy. In addition to Justin and Hailey’s presence, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were also on hand, and Kenny brought her Phoenix Suns star boyfriend Devin Booker as her date. Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, DrakeChris Brown and Amber Rose with boyfriend AE also made it out to party at The Nice Guy on Apr. 8, as celebrity night life slowly is returning to normal.