Hailey Baldwin Looks Stunning In Cropped Corset As New Justin Bieber Wedding Details Are Revealed

Hailey Baldwin was out in LA on Aug. 21 when she opted to wear a corset, showing off her rock hard abs & brand new belly button ring, just as her wedding details to Justin Bieber were revealed.

It’s no secret that Hailey Baldwin, 22, has the most insane figure and the blonde supermodel is constantly flaunting her abs in sexy, revealing outfits. Hailey did just that when she ran errands in LA on August 21, wearing an oversized black linen suit with a tiny corset bralette. Hailey opted to wear a black Alexander Wang Frayed Tweed Bra Top which featured an underwire bra that showed off ample cleavage, as well as a corset bodice, that was tight around her taut tummy. She paired the sexy bralette with a super oversized black linen suit featuring a blazer with the cuffs rolled up to reveal the white lining underneath. Blazers have quickly become the hottest trend of the summer and Hailey has been rocking the look all season long. She paired the jacket with the matching high-waisted cargo trousers, which were loose on her long, lean legs. In true Hailey style, she topped her look off with cool accessories, opting to cinch in the bottom of the trousers by wrapping her bright Balenciaga Fall 19 Red Sandals around her ankles, tying them into a bow in the front. A Balenciaga Hourglass Xs Top Handle Bag and her go-to black Celine Cl41468 Edge Sunglasses completed her look.

The best part of Hailey’s entire ensemble, though, was the fact that she debuted a brand new belly ring. Fastened on her stomach was a small silver studded accessory, that fits perfectly against her rock hard abs. Hailey’s sexy look comes on the heels of her wedding details to fiance, Justin Bieber, 25. The couple will officially get married on September 30 in South Carolina, and the save the date cards were even sent out and obtained by TMZ.

We’re so excited about Hailey and Justin’s wedding, but most importantly, we cannot wait to see Hailey’s gorgeous wedding dress. Her style is so unique and sexy, which means her dress is probably going to be stunning.

Hailey has been killing her style this summer and was a total trendsetter. From bold neon to oversized sophisticated suits – she has been a trailblazer in fashion all season long.