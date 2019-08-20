Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Toned Abs In Sports Bras & Spandex Shorts After Early Morning Workout

Hailey Baldwin’s affinity for hot yoga and pilates was apparent on her midsection, which was more toned than ever on Aug. 20! The model’s go-to look has been a sports bra as of late.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, is a fan of workouts that require elevated temperatures, so it’s only natural that her figure is sizzling as well! The model showed off her carved tum and perfectly pinched waist in a strappy sports bra and mini spandex shorts after an early morning trip to the gym in West Hollywood on Aug. 20. She rounded out the go-to workout uniform for hot girls with black Nike kicks, a green jacket tied around her waist and a baseball cap from Gozzer Ranch, which is merch from a golf and lake club in Idaho.

This isn’t the first time Hailey has rocked a sports bra around Los Angeles, given her regular attendance at hot workouts. She and fellow model Kendall Jenner, 23, twinned in sports bras and yoga leggings to grab smoothies after a hot pilates class on Aug. 19. Hailey wore the same outfit combination — that time in nude — from the influencer-favorite brand SETactive to attend a hot pilates class on Aug. 6. Now that sports bras are basically the equivalent of crop tops, no Lululemon pullover is necessary to cover up after doing your daily Praying Mantis!

Hailey has swapped out bikini tops for sports bras now that she’s “back to reality.” That’s what Stephen Baldwin’s daughter captioned a photo of her and husband Justin Bieber, 25, to announce that their vacation is “officially over” on Aug. 17. The lovers took a getaway to an undisclosed tropical destination earlier in August, where Hailey played with a lemur in a lime bikini with a wild snakeskin print! Justin also followed Hailey for a work trip in Tokyo in July.

Fitness is crucial for Hailey’s daily regime, considering what has been on her plate. She joined the Fall/Winter 2019 Campaign for Miu Miu, “Paws Up,” and photos from the fashion-forward photo shoot were released on July 10. Fashion journalist Katie Grand Eleanor shared a “backstage” photo of Hailey and her Miu Miu co-workers on Aug. 20, which Hailey reposted to her Instagram Story!