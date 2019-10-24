Kanye West Hints Drake Feud Is Still On-Going In New Interview: I Keep Leaving Him My Number

It seems as though Kanye West and Drake still have some things to hash out in their ‘rivalry.’ In a candid, new interview, Ye admitted that he’s shown up to Drake’s home to try and fix things between them after their past beef.

The rivalry between Kanye West and Drake seems to still be on, according to the Yeezy founder who referenced their tumultuous relationship in what’s being called his most candid interview yet. Ahead of the release of his new album, Jesus Is King, Zane Lowe joined Ye in Wyoming for an interview, which aired live on Apple Music’s Beats 1, October 24. From his new music, to Donald Trump, religion, and his past hospitalization, Kanye was an open book.

At one point in the hours-long discussion, Kanye says, “Drake lives four blocks down the road from me. That shows that God has a sense of humor.” That’s when Lowe looks at him and asks why it’s funny that Drake lives a few blocks down.

Ye goes on to admit that he’s trying to fix things between him and Drake. “You can not be in service [to God] to go and be mad at your brother. I go to Drake’s house with no security and leave my phone number,” Kanye reveals.

Drake has not addressed Kanye’s latest comments.

As Drizzy rapped in his hit track, “Thank Me Now” — “Your idols become your rivals.” That seems to be what happened between him and Ye through the years.

In the 2000s, Drake released a bunch of freestyles over beats by Kanye, and he has even credited Ye with having a massive influence over his own sound. Kanye eventually directed his “Best I Ever Had” music video, and the two went on to collaborate on a number of songs, including “Forever”, and Drake’s 2010 hit, “Find Your Love,” which was co-written and co-produced by Kanye.

However, they’ve had their fair share of ups and downs in later years. But, the “rivalry” between the two, or as many fans would call it, the “feud,” between Drake and Ye hit a new level in May of 2018. — Drake’s longtime rival Pusha T released the song “Infrared” off of his Daytona album, which West produced. And, in the song, Pusha calls out Drizzy for allegedly using a ghostwriter.

On top of that, Pusha also dropped “The Story of Adidon”, which dissed Drake about a number of things. But, that was the least of Drake’s worries. The track exposed Drake’s son, which he had kept private, with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

Kanye later denied that he told Pusha about Drake’s kid. Drake also confirmed that he had fathered a child in a later track, following Pusha’s “The Story of Adidon”.

In September 2018, Kanye took to Twitter to apologize to Drake about Pusha’s track. “There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you,” Ye wrote in a series of tweets. “I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha,” he continued, adding, “I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz [Khalifa] a few years earlier.”

A few weeks later, Ye went on a video rant on Instagram, where he addressed rumors that Drake had hooked up with his wife, Kim Kardashian. Ye said it didn’t “sit well with my spirit” that Drake didn’t address the rumors out of respect.

In October 2018, Drake finally addressed the beef head-on during an episode of his good friend, LeBron James‘ HBO show, The Shop. Drake went into detail about how Kanye had invited him to Wyoming to work in the studio together. But, after Drake said he confided in Ye about his then forthcoming new music, he had felt like Ye was trolling him.

“He sold me on this whole speech of like, ‘I’m in a great place, I’m making money, and I’m a father, and I wanna be Quincy Jones and help you. But in order to do that, you’ve gotta be transparent with me, you gotta play me your music, and you gotta tell me when you’re dropping. And I know you don’t like to do things like that,’” Drake recalled. “I guess we all kind of felt a genuine vibe from it, so I played him my music and I told him when I was dropping.”

Drake then revealed that he showed Kanye a photo of his son, who was at that time, a secret to the world. “I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation,” Drake said on The Shop.

He went on to explain why he decided to distance himself from Kanye after that encounter, which he believed led to Pusha exposing his son.

“Oh this guy’s trolling me. This was like a manipulative, like, ‘I wanna break you’ thing,” Drake said. As a result, “I said, ‘Alright, I’m gonna go back to distancing myself again. I know what this is.’”

After the episode aired, there was more social media trolling between the two. Then, in December 2018, Ye sent out a series of tweets that claimed “Drake finally called” to address their issues. It seemed as though the two worked things out, because Ye then tweeted, “mission accomplished.” But, it wasn’t accomplished.

Just a few hours later, Ye claimed on Twitter that Drake “called trying to [threaten] me.” He added, “So Drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect — so cut the tough talk.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Ye reveals any more details about his relationship with Drake. Meanwhile, Drizzy usually addresses rumors and beefs in his music. So, hopefully we’ll get a new Champagne Papi track out of this.