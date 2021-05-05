Adele Is All Smiles In Throwback Photos With Friends Posted For Her 33rd Birthday

In honor of Adele turning 33, her friends shared some incredible throwback photos of the singer that were full of ‘makeup, memories, and magic moments.’

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DUSTY,” makeup artist Michael Ashton posted on May 5 in celebration of his good friend, Adele, and her 33rd birthday. To mark the momentous occasion, Michael shared a series of photos taken of him with his good friend over the years. “How did we think Blackberry pics were OK ?!?! [skull emoji],” asked Michael. This slideshow was a fantastic way to mark Adele’s birthday, and her friend seemed happy to share these “Make Up, Memories, and Magic Moments !! #Adele #AdeleMakeUp #AdeleBirthday #AdeleEyeliner.”

Michael wasn’t the only one commemorating Adele’s birthday with some throwback photos. Her friend Laura Dockrill also posted a throwback by posting a photo taken at a Halloween party. In the shot, Adele was a picture-perfect George Michael, while Laura did her best Beetlejuice photobomb. “Make sure you BFF with someone that also goes to fancy dress parties not dressed as a sexy cat,” she captioned the shot. “Fulfil the brief. Nail the assignment. (Flat shoes for life) I love you so much @adele happy birthday.”

The photos not only capture Adele’s joyful radiance – her smile lights up each of Michael’s pics, and her take on George Michael’s swagger is hilariously accurate – but the photos also show the progress she’s made in her weight loss journey. It was on May 5, 2020, that Adele posted a full-body shot to her Instagram page. Her slimmed-down figure caused her name to trend immediately, and she paired this photo with a message of hope to all those dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you for the birthday, love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” she wrote. “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels [heart emoji] 2020 okay bye thanks x.” Shortly afterward, her friend Lauren Paul also posted some photos in tribute to Adele’s 32nd that gave fans a better look at the “Hello” singer’s weight loss.

Ahead of her birthday, Adele made a rare appearance at an Academy Awards after-party on Apr. 25. Adele was on hand to celebrate actor Daniel Kaluuya’s win after taking home the Best Supporting Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah. Adele partied alongside A-listers like Drake, enjoying a few cocktails by the bar and taking a few selfies with some fans. Adele also joined in with other guests to sing along to Ja Rule’s “I’m Real” at an after-after-party.