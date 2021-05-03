Lourdes Leon, 24, Posts Selfie In Sexy Cutout Top, Reminiscent Of Mom Madonna’s Daring Style

Lourdes Leon looked absolutely picture perfect in a new selfie she posted to her Instagram Story on May 2! Check out the pic!

Lourdes Leon is so much like her famous mom, Madonna, in so many ways. Two qualities that the legendary pop star, 62, totally passed down to her 24-year-old daughter is her confidence and her unique sense of style. On May 2, Lourdes took to her Instagram Story and shared a selfie that she captured in the car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lourdes Leon fan ❤️ (@lola_leon_fan)

In the photo, the sunlight perfectly captured Lourdes, as she pouted her lips and sported makeup that brought out her natural beauty. Along with rocking a fabulous necklace, bold earrings, and showing off her butterfly tattoo, Lourdes also wore a tank top that featured major cutouts running down her chest. Lourdes’s fierce style has consistently reminded fans of her mom’s total self-assuredness and independence.

The two women definitely have a special bond, and that couldn’t have been more evident than in another photo Madonna shared to her own Instagram account on April 11. In the snap, Lourdes and her “Material Girl” mom snuggled up together as Lourdes snapped a selfie. Madonna fashioned a beautiful flower crown, while her daughter wore a sexy green mini dress. “Like Pieces of your Heart Walking around outside of you,” Madonna captioned the photo, adding the hashtag “Lola,” which is the name Lourdes’s close friends and family call her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Lourdes has proven time and again that she is making her own mark on fashion just like her mom did years ago. Recently, the burgeoning star posed for a series of photos in the May 2021 issue of Vanity Fair and looked absolutely elegant in stunning lingerie pieces. But Lourdes’s collaboration with Vanity Fair was just the latest photo shoot in a series of exciting partnerships.

The 24-year-old also worked with Stella McCartney for her partnership with Adidas in September 2020. Months later, Lourdes got together with Marc Jacobs in February 2021 and starred in a series of photos for the fashion label’s Spring 2021 campaign. It’s so clear that Lourdes is going to make waves in the fashion industry, and fans cannot wait to see what she accomplishes in the near future!