Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, Looks Just Like The Singer In Edgy Marc Jacobs Campaign Pics

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2018 Wearing Luar Same Outfit as catwalk model *9879749m
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon choreographs, co-directs and stars in this new adidas by Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2020 collection campaign. The collection "encourages the world to move with purpose in statement style". Model and actress Lourdes said: "My generation is sensitive to the needs of each other and the planet, and the state of the world affects us. I have known Stella my whole life, and trust her sustainable vision for this versatile new performance collection with adidas." The collection is available now. Editorial usage only. Please credit Courtesy of adidas/MEGA. 07 Sep 2020 Pictured: Lourdes Leon for adidas / Stella McCartney. Photo credit: Courtesy of adidas/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698806_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon choreographs, co-directs and stars in this new adidas by Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2020 collection campaign. The collection "encourages the world to move with purpose in statement style". Model and actress Lourdes said: "My generation is sensitive to the needs of each other and the planet, and the state of the world affects us. I have known Stella my whole life, and trust her sustainable vision for this versatile new performance collection with adidas." The collection is available now. Editorial usage only. Please credit Courtesy of adidas/MEGA. 07 Sep 2020 Pictured: Lourdes Leon for adidas / Stella McCartney. Photo credit: Courtesy of adidas/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698806_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Music icon Madonna arrives with her adopted children and possible boyfriend 25 year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams on a private jet in Miami, Florida. Madonna has a run of 7 shows at the Fillmore Miami Beach. 13 Dec 2019 Pictured: Madonna. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA567580_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Lourdes Leon channeled her mom’s ‘Vogue’ modeling energy in a whimsical, bright photo shoot for Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2021 campaign. Just look at this photo of Madonna modeling at the same age to see what we mean!

It’s no surprise that posing in high-fashion editorial photo shoots comes naturally to Lourdes Leon. The 24-year-old daughter of Madonna proved that she has inherited her mom’s vogue style and modeling skills in Marc Jacobs‘ Spring 2021 campaign, in which she posed in a number of avant-garde looks. The theme was colorful, whimsical and of course, floral.

Lourdes Leon poses for Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2021 campaign, which was photographed by Brianna Capozzi. 

For one look, Lourdes posed in a flower power co-ord paired with campy rainbow knee socks. In another photo, the rising model rocked blue skinny jeans with a bedazzled bra shaped like two queen crowns (her actual crown, however, was a majestic head piece made out of paper flowers that would even make Midsommar‘s May Queen jealous). Lourdes even cuddled with animal loofahs as she fixed her eyes on the camera, with her intense turquoise eye shadow being the center focus of that photo.

Lourdes Leon was styled by Haley Wollens. (Photographed by Brianna Capozzi)

Lourdes accessorized with a number of trendy hand bags from Marc Jacobs’ new spring line, like the $375 “The Leather Mini Traveler Tote Bag” in a fun lime key pie color and another “The Tote Bag” in a stone grey shade. Lourdes didn’t need extra help to make her outfits stand out, though; her long, fire red hair fulfilled that role.

Lourdes Leon’s cherry hair was styled into loose waves by Brooklyn-based hairstylist Tamara McNaughton. (Photographed by Brianna Capozzi)

In each photo, Lourdes gave the camera a smoldering stare fit for the front page of Vogue: a magazine that her famous pop star mother, who is now 62 years old, has posed on the cover of multiple times. Lourdes’ latest photo shoot proves that she’s following in her mother’s footsteps when it comes to high-concept fashion campaigns.

Lourdes Leon’s bright blue eye makeup was done by MUA Fara Homidi. (Photographed by Brianna Capozzi)

To see what we mean, just look at a 25-year-old Madonna posing in a new wave-inspired ensemble in Germany’s capital in 1984. The “Vogue” singer was just about the same age as her daughter is now!

Madonna is pictured here posing for a fashion shoot in Munich, Germany in march of 1984. She was only 25 years old! (Photo Credit: AP)

Lourdes has been taking on an increasing number of modeling work in recent months. In Dec. 2020, Madonna’s mini me worked on the Parade X Juicy Couture underwear campaign, and also modeled for the  Adidas X Stella McCartney collection in Sept. 2020. When she’s not working, Lourdes is enjoying downtime with her boyfriend Jonathan Puglia; the two were seen enjoying PDA on a beach in Tulum, Mexico at the end of January.