Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, Looks Just Like The Singer In Edgy Marc Jacobs Campaign Pics

Lourdes Leon channeled her mom’s ‘Vogue’ modeling energy in a whimsical, bright photo shoot for Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2021 campaign. Just look at this photo of Madonna modeling at the same age to see what we mean!

It’s no surprise that posing in high-fashion editorial photo shoots comes naturally to Lourdes Leon. The 24-year-old daughter of Madonna proved that she has inherited her mom’s vogue style and modeling skills in Marc Jacobs‘ Spring 2021 campaign, in which she posed in a number of avant-garde looks. The theme was colorful, whimsical and of course, floral.

For one look, Lourdes posed in a flower power co-ord paired with campy rainbow knee socks. In another photo, the rising model rocked blue skinny jeans with a bedazzled bra shaped like two queen crowns (her actual crown, however, was a majestic head piece made out of paper flowers that would even make Midsommar‘s May Queen jealous). Lourdes even cuddled with animal loofahs as she fixed her eyes on the camera, with her intense turquoise eye shadow being the center focus of that photo.

Lourdes accessorized with a number of trendy hand bags from Marc Jacobs’ new spring line, like the $375 “The Leather Mini Traveler Tote Bag” in a fun lime key pie color and another “The Tote Bag” in a stone grey shade. Lourdes didn’t need extra help to make her outfits stand out, though; her long, fire red hair fulfilled that role.

In each photo, Lourdes gave the camera a smoldering stare fit for the front page of Vogue: a magazine that her famous pop star mother, who is now 62 years old, has posed on the cover of multiple times. Lourdes’ latest photo shoot proves that she’s following in her mother’s footsteps when it comes to high-concept fashion campaigns.

To see what we mean, just look at a 25-year-old Madonna posing in a new wave-inspired ensemble in Germany’s capital in 1984. The “Vogue” singer was just about the same age as her daughter is now!

Lourdes has been taking on an increasing number of modeling work in recent months. In Dec. 2020, Madonna’s mini me worked on the Parade X Juicy Couture underwear campaign, and also modeled for the Adidas X Stella McCartney collection in Sept. 2020. When she’s not working, Lourdes is enjoying downtime with her boyfriend Jonathan Puglia; the two were seen enjoying PDA on a beach in Tulum, Mexico at the end of January.