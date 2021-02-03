Lourdes Leon, 24, Slays In Tiny Thong Bikini & Holds Hands With Hunky Boyfriend In New Mexico Pics

Lourdes Leon stunned in a thong-style, spotted print bikini while enjoying a beach day in Tulum. Madonna’s daughter was also pictured kissing and cuddling her boyfriend Jonathan Puglia amid the sunny outing.

Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, made a statement on the beach in a thong-style string bikini amid her getaway in Tulum, Mexico. The model was photographed in the G-string swimwear set on Jan. 30, looking gorgeous in the spotted print bikini that was just as bold as her long, fiery red hair. Lourdes shared the spotlight with her boyfriend Jonathan Puglia, who joined the fashionista for the getaway and showed off his muscles while wearing blue swim shorts.

Lourdes and Jonathan were also photographed holding hands, cuddling and kissing amid the beach day, proving that this has been a romantic getaway for the young lovers. At one point, Lourdes coordinated her bikini with an animal print slip dress in the same burnt orange color and a pair of rectangle-rimmed, bright orange sunnies from Gucci that retail for $375.

Lourdes has been capturing the public’s attention ever since she made her debut on Instagram on Jan. 22. The style icon introduced herself with a photo from her ad campaign for Parade X Juicy Couture, which showed Lourdes modeling a 2000s-esque velour tracksuit jacket and briefs displaying the classic “Juicy” gothic lettering. The photo attracted some sexist comments, such as an unkind comment about the post being a “thirst trap.” As expected of the daughter of a pop icon, though, Lourdes had hilarious clapbacks prepared for her unoriginal critics.

Lourdes’ mom, meanwhile, also recently enjoyed a romantic getaway. Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 26, took a trip to Kenya at the beginning of the year where they visisted the Pokot Tribe in the Baringo Valley. “They invited us to dance with them and shared their daily prayer of thanks,” Madonna shared underneath a capsule of pictures from the vacation.

After the getaway, Madonna celebrated her daughter Mercy James‘ 15th birthday with a sweet Instagram shout-out. In addition to Mercy and Lourdes, Madonna shares a sweet bond with all her children who also include Rocco Ritchie, 20, David Banda, 15, and 12-year-old twins Estere and Stelle.