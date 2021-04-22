Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocks Lingerie & More In Vanity Fair Pics

Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, looked exquisite in a series of new photos for Vanity Fair’s May issue. See the star rocking some fierce lingerie and more.

Lourdes Leon has already made a name for herself in the world of fashion and social media, and now she’s been profiled for the May 2021 issue of Vanity Fair. In the upcoming issue of the magazine, the 24-year-old daughter of pop star Madonna posed for a series of photos, which were captured by Adrienne Raquel, where she fashioned some amazing, fierce looks with all of the confidence in the world. In one pic, Lourdes gazed up at the camera, her red hair cascading down her back.

The model showed off her butterfly tattoos on her chest and posed in a pair of briefs, tights, and heels by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Lourdes also appeared to be wearing a black corset, completing the full lingerie look. Lourdes accessorized with delicate jewels on her wrist and fingers by Chopard High Jewelry. She looked absolutely elegant. You can see the photos here.

Along with her recent photos for Vanity Fair, Lourdes has quickly become a fixture in the world of fashion. The young model previously posed for the Marc Jacobs Spring 2021 campaign in February, modeling florals and other looks with major vintage vibes. Prior to her collaboration with the fashion label, she also worked with Stella McCartney during her partnership with Adidas in September 2020.

Of course, Lourdes has shown her fans that there is much more to her than meets the eye. While chatting with Vanity Fair, the 24-year-old rising star reflected on how she started ballet classes when she was three years old. “My mom really went hard for that once she saw there was potential,” she said of her famous mother.

Lourdes, who’s known as Lola to her friends, attended the dance conservatory at SUNY Purchase, which is notably competitive. “10-hour studio days” was the normal schedule, Lourdes reflected. “You think that your body is not capable of something until you just have to do it.” As for what comes next for the model and dancer, Lourdes is ready for a post-COVID world where she can spend time “motivating a person or two” to realize their full potential. “I would just like to be of use.”