Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes, 24, Shares Mirror Selfie In Form-Fitting Matching Velour Tracksuit

Lourdes Leon looked super cute on Instagram in a pink and taupe velour tracksuit!

Lourdes Leon is just as into comfy, cozy outfits as everyone else! The stunning 24-year-old daughter of pop legend Madonna, 62, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 21, and showed off her relaxation attire with an epic mirror selfie. In the snap, Lourdes wore a pink velour tracksuit that accentuated her figure perfectly.

The ensemble featured a mostly pink hue with stripes of taupe running down her arm and around the waistband of her pants. Lourdes showed off her gorgeous ombre hairdo in the photo, as well, which cascaded down her shoulders and all the way past her waist! The stunning young star looked absolutely gorgeous in the tracksuit, which gave off so many cool vintage vibes.

But this latest snap proves that Lourdes has really been paving the way for herself in the fashion world. In fact, Lourdes is practically a model already! The gorgeous 24-year-old is the face of Marc Jacobs‘ spring 2021 collection, and proved that she knows exactly how to work the camera — wether she’s taking her own mirror selfie or posing for a fashion label. In the images, which came out in February 2021, Lourdes looked stunning, rocking florals and bright colors in equal measure.

Lourdes fashioned some incredible looks for the shoot, including turquoise colored tights, a white and baby blue sweater, and even a matching set with rainbow socks. More than anything, fans noticed just how much Lourdes looked like her mom, Madonna, in the whimsical photo series. It was like being transported back to the ’80s!

Having grown up in the spotlight, Lourdes has proven to her fans that she’ll be paving her own path in the entertainment industry. The young talent has already shown her passion for fashion and modeling, collaborating with Stella McCartney‘s Adidas campaign back in September 2020, and so much more. Whether she’s showing off her love of clothes and bold fashion statements through the various shoots she’s a part of, or tossing up her latest look on the ‘Gram, fans cannot wait to see what’s next for this burgeoning young star!