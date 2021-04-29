Kim Kardashian Lounges In Bed With No Makeup On In New SKIMS Collection Photos — See Pics

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely radiant while modeling the ‘softest’ collection of SKIMS pajamas. See the stunning photos she shared on social media!

Kim Kardashian was positively glowing in the latest photo shoot for her new SKIMS campaign. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, took to Instagram on April 29 and debuted the new pajamas from her brand. In the first photo, Kim gazed at the camera while lounging on her fluffy white comforter. She wore the fitted pajamas, which featured three buttons running down the scoop neckline, with total ease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

The second photo in the collection featured Kim stretched out on her bed. The photo also featured the length of the new pajamas, which ended just above her knees. In all of the photos, Kim opted to go for a more natural look, losing her makeup for the beautiful aesthetic. “Our softest [SKIMS] pajamas PJ SLEEP just dropped,” an excerpt from Kim’s caption read.

Kim’s fans and Instagram followers absolutely loved the images from the photo shoot, and took to the comment section of the mother-of-four’s post to shower her with love and compliments. “You are stunning,” one fan wrote. Another complimented the star on her “fresh face” by adding a heart-eyes emoji to their comment. A slew of fans also left a string of fire emojis in the comment section of the post.

Kim has been absolutely glowing as of late. Prior to her latest SKIMS post, the gorgeous star shared a series of photos with her BFF La La Anthony. In the snaps, the two gal pals posed up poolside at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs abode for an impromptu photo shoot, for which the ladies wore matching two-pieces, courtesy of Ooh the Label! “Extended holiday,” Kim captioned the glamorous snaps.

Longtime fans of the star have loved seeing her new posts. While Kim is going through a new transition in her life, following her split from ex Kanye West, she’s still finding joy in those moments with her closest friends and her adoring family. Her dedicated admirers cannot wait to see what the mogul shares next!