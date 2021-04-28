Alex Rodriguez Shows Off His Weight Loss Transformation After J.Lo Split: Bye-Bye ‘Dad-Bod’

Alex Rodriguez has revealed he’s sticking to his fitness goals in 2021, and posted a ‘before and after’ weight loss pic amid his split from Jennifer Lopez.

Just one week after Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Alex Rodriguez, 45, officially called it quits, the former Yankees star revealed he’s focusing on his fitness transformation. The baseball pro took to Instagram on April 28 to reveal his new look, after dropping a few pounds over the past four months. “Left the Dad-bod in 2020,” he captioned side-by-side photos of himself in December 2020 and April 2021. “Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips.” He concluded the caption by asking his fans, “What food is your weakness?”

“Plain lays chips. Savory/salty all the way,” one person commented, while another wrote, “That’s the ‘I’m single again’ drive LOL.” Alex’s followers would know the post comes one week after he and J.Lo officially called off their engagement. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the pair told the TODAY show. J.Lo and A-Rod also said that they would “continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” and that, despite the end of their engagement, they “wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

In the wake of the break up, one report alleged that Jennifer, 51, was the one who ended the engagement. “She insisted on it. There are are too many issues that are unresolved,” a source close to the Hustlers star told PEOPLE. “Whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter. She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them… She has been pretty miserable and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.”

Nevertheless, the former couple were seen having dinner together on April 23, an eyewitness confirmed to HollywoodLife. The singer and former athlete sat down for a meal at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles just one week since they announced their split. Although it’s not clear if there was a reason behind the outing, the location is significant in their relationship as it was the same luxury hotel where they reportedly had their first date back in 2017.