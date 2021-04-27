Cardi B Rocks Crop Top & Skintight Leggings For Sexy New Reebok Campaign — See Pics

Cardi B treated fans to more hot photos from her Reebok x Cardi B line, this time rocking a sports bralette and high-waisted mesh leggings that made her look like the coolest chick at the gym.

Cardi B is back with new pieces from her hotter than hot Reebok x Cardi B collection. The “WAP” rapper, 28, posed for photos in cute coordinating separates that all have a pretty attainable price tag: the Cardi B 7/8 Leggings ($60), Cardi B Bralette ($40), and Cardi B Crop Sweatshirt ($55). She completed the look, of course, with a cool pair of Cardi B Club C sneakers ($100).

All pieces are available now! The apparel line, according to Reebok, was “designed by Cardi to snatch waists and attention,” and she absolutely succeeded. The line features a range of plus sizes, which was important to Cardi. “We worked closely with Cardi to bring her vision for performance-wear that shapes and accentuates the body to life. She wants everyone to feel confident and contoured in these pieces,” Reebok said. “Cardi wanted to ensure that her line offered inclusivity and accessibility for all.”

This is the second batch of images Cardi released from her killer new line. Her other pieces from the Reebok collection were pastel and candy-colored workout gear that looked straight from the ’90s. Major Limited Too vibes. While rocking a long, lavender and blue wig, Cardi slipped into a lilac bodysuit and matching Club C sneakers. Her photoshoot took place in a diner covered in hearts and lips, and filled with stuffed animals.

Cardi B liked her pastel hair so much that she decided to rock blue hair in real life, too! The “UP” rapper debuted ultra voluminous, blue ombré locks on Instagram while out and about in a white crop top and high-waisted jeans. Of course she matched the hair to her beloved, brand new Birkin bag!