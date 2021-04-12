Cardi B Brings Back The ’90s With New Reebok Apparel Collection – Pics

The ‘90s were in full effect when Cardi B unveiled her first-ever apparel collection with Reebok, showcasing some modernly retro designs that will help ‘every woman’ feel ‘sexy and confident.’

“My brand new Reebok x Cardi Collection including apparel for the first time launches on April 23rd at 10 am EST!” Cardi B tweeted on Monday (Apr. 12.) The “UP” rapper shared a promo video from her new collection with the legendary shoe and clothing line. The collection comes with the matching colorways of The Cardi B Club C Shoe, and the whole collection aims to “empower women to remain true to themselves.” If there’s anyone who has mastered the art of that, it’s Ms. Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar.

“I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok,” Cardi said in a press release, that added that she tried on every piece from the collection before giving it her approval – or her “Okurrr,” as it were. “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve-hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing,” she added.

The collection draws inspiration from ‘90s fashion and Cardi’s favorite summer memories wandering Coney Island’s boardwalk in her native New York City. Every piece in the collection is offered from 2XS to 4X and “is inclusive for all not only through sizing, but design and materials as well,” per the press release. “Pastel shades of purples in transparent mesh cut-outs and compressive knit fabrications create retro-inspired layered looks and monochromatic outfits from head to toe.”

When Cardi says she wants “every body to feel sexy,” she was apparently not kidding. The Summertime Fine Collection was designed with the female figure in mind, with “bold color combinations of pastel purple and bright red” and “waist-cinching details and contouring cutlines, infused with flirtatious mesh cutouts [that] create that iconic 90s inspired layered look that is totally and completely Cardi B.” The materials and colors are meant to “play on day and night monochromatic looks” to offer versatility. One could spend the day down in Luna Park and riding the Comet before heading to a club –or, as the press release puts it, you can go “straight from the gym to the streets.”

It doesn’t look like there will be youth variants in the Summertime Fine Collection. If there were, Cardi’s daughter Kulture would be the perfect model. Days before Cardi announced her new collection, the two-year-old fashionista modeled some pricey outfits. She rocked the outfits like they were made for her (and considering the price tag, they likely were.)