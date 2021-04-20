Before & After Pics

Cardi B Shows Off Blue Hair Makeover While Out In A White Crop Top: Before & After Pics

Cardi B
Cardi B just revealed that she’s now rocking blue ombré hair, and it may be one of her best looks yet. See before and after pics from her wild hair makeover.

Cardi B‘s feelin’ blue. The “WAP” rapper revealed yet another new hair makeover on Instagram, this time opting for an “azul” vibe. Cardi now has lush ombré curls that reach down to her waist. The top of her head is a crisp silver blonde, leading into icy teal hair, and ending with a sharp ocean blue. Because this is Cardi, she naturally matched her bouncy mane to her brand new blue Birkin bag, the latest in her astounding collection..

She kept the rest of her outfit simple, rocking a cropped white tank top, high-waisted skinny jeans, and a pair of white pumps. She accessorized with a wrist full of sparkly bangles and massive gold earrings decorated with an all-seeing eye. She gave her fans a closer look at her hair with a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

Up close, Cardi’s new ‘do is massive — like, Dolly Parton level curls. She let her dramatic hair do the talking by keeping her makeup game simple, yet glamorous: nude glossy lips, false eyelashes, and a swipe of black liquid eyeliner. Throughout the clip, she struck a variety of poses while lip synching to You R and El Fecho RD‘s “Teteo.”

Cardi B
BEFORE rocking blue hair, Cardi B once had long, dark locks

Cardi has rocked blue hair in the past. Most recently, she went with ultra long, pastel locks to advertise her upcoming Reebok x Cardi Collection! Her wig was primarily lavender to match her bodysuit and sneakers (The Cardi B Club C Shoe, to be specific), but featured powder blue streaks — so pretty. According to Cardi, her whole collection aims to “empower women to remain true to themselves.” If there’s anyone who’s the perfect poster child for that campaign, it’s certainly Cardi.