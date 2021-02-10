Cardi B Shows Off Her $200K New Hermes Birkin Bag That She Paid ‘Triple’ For — See Pic

Cardi B showed off the latest addition to her Hermès collection: an extremely rare 2020 cargo Birkin that she was ‘searching’ for!

Cardi B , 28, just acquired a hard-to-find Birkin bag! The “Up” rapper took to Instagram to reveal her latest pricey Hermès item, which was a 2019 beige cargo addition. “I wanted this f—— Birkin so bad,” she narrated over a video of the purse. “Y’all don’t understand, I called every f—— Hermes store, it just came out this year. Searching for it and finally f—— found it. Cost me triple but I love it,” she explained. Birkin bags are known to be the priciest in the designer world, ranging from $12K to over $200K depending on the material, style and other factors.

“I know it’s a little plain for y’all but I just thought it was so amazing, she’s so pretty,” the rapper — nèe Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — went on. “I cant wait to wear it!” she also said. The purse is shaped like a classic Birkin tote, but with additional utilitarian details which, according to the brand, are “inspired by military clothing.” In Cardi’s video, a snap front pocket can be seen along with a narrow slot for smaller items, like a phone. A drink holder can also be seen on the left hand side, in addition to two smaller bottom pockets on both corner sides. Hermès also describes the pricey beige bag as “multi pocketed” and “multi-practical.”

The limited run item remains sold out at Hermès stores, however, are currently reselling on luxury sites for $79K and $65K. Cardi has openly shared her love of Birkin bags on social media, showing off her incredible collection in all colors and sizes — including mini ones for her 2-year-old daughter Kulture. Recently, however, she found herself clapping back at haters who claimed “Birkins have literally lost their value” because Black celebrities like Cardi made it seem like the coveted and expensive bags “easy to get.”

Cardi said, “First thing first: I definitely could get a bag — actually I got four bags today from the Hermès store. I don’t want to brag but, it’s like, don’t even try it.” She then added in, “Second of all…why is it that y’all asking female rappers if they could get a bag from the Hermès store? Y’all don’t do this to these White celebrities,” explaining that hip hip stars “start trends.” Cardi has even made it a habit to gift others the gorgeous bags, sending a custom “WAP” inspired version to friend Megan Thee Stallion, 25.