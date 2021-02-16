Cardi B Wows In Mesh Dress & Silver Bikini As She Dances During Tropical Vacay With Offset & Kulture

Cardi B had a blast on her Valentine’s weekend getaway with hubby Offset and daughter Kulture. She donned a silver bikini and matching mesh dress as she showed off her twerking skills while yachting.

Cardi B and Offset had the perfect family vacation with a long Valentine’s weekend getaway to Mexico with their two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. But the 28-year-old rapper couldn’t help but get her twerk on when her new song “Up” was played aboard their yacht as they cruised off the coast. Cardi showed off her derriere shaking skills while wearing a silver bikini with a glittery mesh mini-dress beach cover up in a series of Instagram stories videos.

Cardi danced for the camera, even though some of the couple’s pals seemed like they’d seen it all before, looking down at their phones in one video. In another, barefoot Cardi could be seen at the yacht’s dining table, shaking her behind to RDX‘s “Jump.” In both videos, she wore a gorgeous silver wide-brimmed hat that matched her mesh cover-up. For an extra pop of glam, it featured several rows of large pearl-like accents along the edge.

It was very much still a family celebration, as Kulture got to play captain, as the real skipper let her take the wheel of the boat. Cardi cheered on her little girl, who was dressed in a colorful t-shirt style dress. “Drive the boat baby! Yeah!!” she encouraged the tot before saying “oh snap, wait a minute,” as Kulture turned the wheel back and forth with a little too much speed. Eventually daddy Offset, 29, came along and sat next to his daughter, looking so proud of the little sea captain.

The 28-year-old was whisked away to a tropical weekend in Mexico by her husband, where they spent Valentine’s Day with plenty of romance, including a hotel suite filled with rose petals and balloons. Kulture even was a part of their Valentine’s dinner, coming along and sweetly crashing the meal by giving Cardi a red rose and her dad a big kiss in a video Cardi posted to her Instagram.

With her busy lifestyle, Cardi was so thankful that Offset treated her to an amazing family getaway. On Feb. 15, she shared these Instagram photos while walking down the beach with the Migos rapper, with waves crashing in the background. She had her head on his shoulder in one photo, while they lovingly held hands in another snapshot.

In the caption Cardi wrote, “I want you to wake up seeing this. Thank you baby for this amazing trip. You’re right, sometimes I gotta slow down and live a little. I have such a New York mentality I’m always thinking about the work and chasing that money but when you think fast you’re mind might crash. Being a artist comes with more then just music and videos it comes with a business. Thank you for setting me up for the right path for me not to f**k up ever again. I love you @offsetyrn.”