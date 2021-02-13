Offset Whisks Cardi B Off To ‘Paradise’ For Valentine’s Day & Decks Suite Out With Rose Petals, Balloons & More — Watch

Cardi B and Offset have jetted off on a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway, and were joined by their adorable daughter Kulture.

Offset has treated Cardi B to a romantic pre-Valentine’s Day getaway! The “WAP” hitmaker took to Instagram on February 13 to share snaps of the couple, along with their sweet daughter Kulture, 2, as they jetted off to “paradise”. The trio boarded a private jet as they headed to a tropical location, where the Migos rapper had totally decked out their room. Clips posted to Cardi’s IG Story showed a living room which was full of floral arrangements, along with hundreds of rose petals in the shape of a heart on the bed. The hitmaker also arranged balloons which read, “Love” and organized a lavish set up on the outdoor dining table.

One video showed little Kulture going for a swim in a backyard pool, while other clips featured the “Up” singer and her beau hitting the beach. It comes two days after Cardi made comments on Twitter about gift giving on Valentine’s Day. “Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift.” As an example, the singer explained, “Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.” Her controversial comments drew criticism from some users, mostly men, who pointed out that she bought her on again/off again beau a $600,000 gold Lamborghini for his 29th birthday — not exactly “grass.”

She clapped back at critics, tweeting, “Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin ‘but you bought your man a lambo.” She urged her followers to “remember” the many expensive gifts she has received from Offset: “I got 550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right ,Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts.”

She continued, “So if ya don’t like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy … If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$ .It’s fair …now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a b–ch.”