Cardi B Claps Back At Men Dragging Her For Saying Women Should Give Their BF A 'Less Expensive' V Day Gift

Cardi B
MEGA



Cardi B’s controversial opinion about Valentine’s Day gifts has divided Twitter, after declaring that men should get ‘grass’ if they give women ‘flowers.’ The ‘Up’ rapper is now defending herself.

Not everyone — mainly, men — agreed when Cardi B tweeted on Feb. 11, “Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift.” As an example, the “WAP” rapper added, “Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.” The controversial opinion drew some critics, who pointed out that the $600,000 gold Lamborghini that Cardi surprised her husband Offset with for his 29th birthday this past December was not exactly “grass.” 

“Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin ‘but you bought your man a lambo,” Cardi tweeted in response to the uproar a day later. However, she wanted her critics to “remember” the many lavish gifts she has received from Offset: “I got 550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right ,Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts.”

Cardi then gave another example of Valentine’s Day etiquette that she finds acceptable. “So if ya don’t like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy,” she continued in another tweet. “If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$ .It’s fair …now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a b–ch.”

One fan joined the Valentine’s gifts debate on behalf of men, arguing, “But that’s dope gifts for we the little we can go is for chocolate, dinner or flowers.” In response to that, Cardi tweeted, “That’s cool .Everything is about your budget …sooo if you take your girl to dinner , flowers and chocolate you shouldn’t really get much back but some head and p–sy.”

Cardi meant it when she rapped, “Broke boys don’t deserve no p–sy” on her new women-empowering, luxury goods anthem “Up” that dropped on Feb. 5. Like Cardi said, Offset has spared no expense to spoil his wife of three years, especially when it comes to her Birkin bag collection. Cardi doesn’t need a man’s money, though; on Feb. 10, Cardi revealed that she paid “triple” to buy herself a rare 2020 cargo Hermès Birkin bag.