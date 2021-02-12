Cardi B Claps Back At Men Dragging Her For Saying Women Should Give Their BF A ‘Less Expensive’ V Day Gift

Not everyone — mainly, men — agreed when Cardi B tweeted on Feb. 11, “Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift.” As an example, the “WAP” rapper added, “Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.” The controversial opinion drew some critics, who pointed out that the $600,000 gold Lamborghini that Cardi surprised her husband Offset with for his 29th birthday this past December was not exactly “grass.”

Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 11, 2021

“Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin ‘but you bought your man a lambo,” Cardi tweeted in response to the uproar a day later. However, she wanted her critics to “remember” the many lavish gifts she has received from Offset: “I got 550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right ,Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts.”

Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin “but you bought your man a lambo but remember…I got 550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right ,Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 12, 2021

Cardi then gave another example of Valentine’s Day etiquette that she finds acceptable. “So if ya don’t like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy,” she continued in another tweet. “If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$ .It’s fair …now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a b–ch.”