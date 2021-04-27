Amelia Hamlin Reveals Her Special Nickname For Scott’s Daughter Penelope, 8, In IG Comment

Scott Disick shared the sweetest photo of his daughter, Penelope, to Instagram on April 25, and Amelia Hamlin couldn’t help but comment on the photo with her cute nickname for the eight-year-old!

It’s so clear that Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are closer than ever, but now fans are getting a chance to see the 19-year-old model’s bond with Scott’s kiddos! On April 25, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of his eight-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick — whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42 — driving her own little toy car. Penelope looked super cute in the snap, which you can see below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou)

Even more precious, however, was the caption Scott shared alongside the photo. “Driving miss poosh,” the father-of-three wrote, referencing the adorable nickname that Scott and Kourt use for their only daughter. Of course, Amelia couldn’t help but show her love for the sweet snap and took to the comment section, where she revealed her adorable nickname for Penelope. “Peeesh,” the model commented, adding a white heart emoji.

Amelia and Penelope have really been spending quite a bit of quality time together as of late. On April 14, Amelia joined Penelope and her dad for a shopping date in Miami! The trio was photographed enjoying their time out and about, and Penelope couldn’t have looked more cute with her dad and his girlfriend. You can see one of the photos from their outing below.

While Amelia appears to be getting closer with Scott’s youngsters, including sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, the couple has kept their romance fairly low-key since rumors that the pair were an item circulated back in early November 2020. Since that time, the two have taken a fun New Year’s Eve trip together, and Amelia even showed off a sweet bracelet with Scott’s name on it. Now the two are back in Los Angeles, following their fun Miami getaway.