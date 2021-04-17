Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Her Scott Disick Bracelet After Spending Time With His Daughter Penelope

Watch

Amelia Hamlin took to Instagram to show off a set of bracelets on her wrist, including one that had her boyfriend Scott Disick’s first name and one that had his nickname on it.

Amelia Hamlin, 19, seemed to prove her relationship with Scott Disick, 37, is going well when she flashed two bracelets that appeared to be dedicated to him in a new Instagram video. The beauty’s wrist gear consisted of a bracelet that spelled out “Scott” and one that spelled out his nickname, “The Lord.” She captioned the clip with, “Cutest lil bracelets” while also tagging the founder of jewelry brand Aura Sugar Co., Corinne Olympios.

Amelia confidently flashed her bracelet-filled wrist in the video on the same day she posted a photo that showed off her midriff.In the eye-catching pic, she wore a black crop top under a long-sleeved black crop top and matching black pants. She was barefoot and sitting in a chair while her long straight locks were swept over her shoulder on one side and was looking over to one side with a serious look on her face.

Amelia’s latest video and pic comes a few days after she was spotted hanging out with his daughter Penelope, 8, who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, during a shopping trip. She was walking behind the father and daughter, who were holding hands, at one point during the outing, and was all smiles. She also showed off a stylish outfit that included a black top and rainbow-colored shorts.

Before that, Amelia and Scott enjoyed a vacation in Miami, FL last week. They were photographed arm in arm with big smiles on their faces as they showed off colorful outfits during one moment of the getaway and in another, they were spending time in a pool. Amelia’s sister, Delilah Hamlin, 22, also joined them and they looked like they were having the time of their lives.

Amelia and Scott went Instagram official with their relationship in Feb. and have been spotted on numerous outings ever since. They were first seen together when they attended a Halloween party in Oct. , two months after Scott’s final breakup with Sofia Richie, 22.