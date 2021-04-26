Jana Kramer Accuses Husband Mike Caussin Of ‘Adultery’ In Official Divorce Filing

Jana Kramer claimed that ‘adultery’ was one of the reasons she was divorcing Mike Caussin, according to newly surfaced court documents.

Jana Kramer, 37, is accusing Michael “Mike” Caussin, 34, of being unfaithful again. The country music singer listed “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” as being the reasons she is separating from the former NFL player, according to her divorce filing that E! News obtained on April 26. Jana also listed April 20 as the day she and Mike separated — this was one day before the One Tree Hill alum broke the divorce news herself in an emotional Instagram message.

Amid this separation, Jana and Mike have reportedly “entered a post nuptial agreement” and want to share custody of their kids Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2, E! News reported after reviewing Jana’s court documents. She is also requesting that Mike to “pay alimony and cover the cost of of her legal fees,” the outlet added.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Jana and Mike’s reps for comment. This new report arrives after Jana declared that she has “fought,” “loved hard” and “forgiven,” but now has “nothing else to give” while announcing her split to the world on April 21. Jana and Mike infamously had a very turbulent relationship plagued by cheating scandals after they first began dating in Aug. 2014.

One month after their relationship began, Jana accused Mike of cheating on her. While they eventually reunited and even tied the knot in May of 2015, the couple announced that they were separating again in Aug. 2016. Soon after, a report emerged claiming that Mike had been unfaithful, and Jana said there “were multiple affairs” while speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on our podcast in Oct. 2020.

Mike began seeking treatment for sex addiction in 2016; after putting this work in rehab, the retired football player reunited with Jana once again and they renewed their vows in Dec. 2017. They even documented the hurdles they faced in their book called The Good Fight which was released in Sept. 2020.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin with their two children, Jolie Rae and Jace Joseph. [Instagram/@kramergirl]

While Jana and Mike initially worked to overcome the cheating scandal, Jana admitted to HollywoodLife that “it’s one of those things where I can’t be like, just because I forgive you doesn’t mean that there’s still not pain.” However, she added that “the weight isn’t as heavy and [they] don’t talk about it every day,” and that it “has become [their] story.”