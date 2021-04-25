See Comment

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Savage Way He May End Daughter Betty’s ‘Obsession’ With ‘Baby Shark’

Ryan Reynolds
Shutterstock
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* A masked Ryan Reynolds gives his daughter a ride on his shoulders during a walk together in New York City. Pictured: Ryan Reynolds BACKGRID USA 19 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ryan Reynolds gives daughter a ride atop his shoulders after having lunch in Downtown Manhattan. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 26 Jan 2020 Pictured: Ryan Reynolds and Daughter. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594331_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Actor Ryan Reynolds with his daughter James Reynolds are all smiles and happy on the street before to get a yellow cab in Midtown, New York, NY on October 4, 2019. Today report announced that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly welcomed their third child in Summer 2019. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS Pictured: Ryan Reynolds Ref: SPL5120420 041019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to joke about how his one-year-old daughter loves the ‘Baby Shark’ song ‘all day, every day’ and shared a photo of something that may help stop her obsession.

Ryan Reynolds, 44, is on a mission to stop his youngest daughter Betty‘s obsession with the “Baby Shark” song and it involves a movie her mother, Blake Lively, 33, starred in! The actor hilariously posted photos from his wife’s 2016 horror film The Shallows, in which she plays a surfer trying to survive a great white shark attack, and a caption about his little girl’s love of the fish-themed children’s tune and how he’s trying to “fix” it on Instagram. “My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day. There’s only one way to fix this,” he wrote, referring to the movie pics he shared in the Apr. 25 post.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s funny comments about their daughter Betty’s shark obsession. (Courtesy of Instagram)

It didn’t take long for Blake to respond with her own funny comment once Ryan posted. “She’s gonna love Savages,” she wrote, referring to her 2012 film about two pot growers who face off against the Mexican drug cartel who kidnapped their shared girlfriend.

Blake Lively
Blake Lively in ‘The Shallows’. (Everett Collection)

Fans also took the time to comment on the funny post with their own reactions. “Well that’s one way to introduce her to mommy’s movies,” one follower wrote while another called Ryan the “best father ever.” A third enthused, “Then she’ll be sleeping in YOUR bed every night!!” and a fourth suggested he write a “parenting book.” Many more posted laughing emojis.

Ryan’s latest post about Betty comes after he made headlines for showing off his doting daddy ways with his oldest daughter James, 6. The Canadian had the mini-me on his shoulders while walking in New York City on Apr. 19. and she was all smiles as she happily wore cat ears on her head. The rare sighting was a sweet reminder of how much Ryan loves being the father of three daughters, who he often gushes over in interviews. In addition to James and Betty, he’s also a dad to daughter Inez, 4.

Although Ryan and Blake like to keep the public appearances of their girls to a minimum, it’s clear to see how close the family is when they are seen. Whether they’re celebrating Ryan getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, or going on a playdate with Bradley Cooper‘s daughter Lea, 4, this party of five is always adorable!