Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Take Cute Daughters On A Playdate With Bradley Cooper’s Baby Girl Lea, 2

How cute! Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds were spotted taking their daughters James & Inez on a playdate with Bradley Cooper’s adorable lil’ girl Lea.

Could this be more precious? Blake Lively, 32, and Ryan Reynolds, 43, were seen heading out of Bradley Cooper‘s New York City apartment on January 11 with their daughters James, 5, and Inez, 3, after they had a playdate with the Oscar nominee’s little one Lea, 2. Blake held onto Inez tightly (SEE PICS HERE) while looking winter chic in a long coat, multi-colored scarf and hat. Inez dressed adorably in a red onesie with star patterns splashed across the outfit. James, on the other hand, stole focus from her superstar father in a baby blue onesie with rainbow colored embellishments on the sleeves and neck. And then… there’s Lea! She playfully sucked on her thumbs while keeping it casual in a super cute outfit with her hair up in a bow!

Blake & Ryan appear to be enjoying their time while in The Big Apple. They were seen going on a breakfast date with their newborn daughter on January 10 where The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star kept her wrapped up in a fuzzy blanket so the paparazzi couldn’t get a snap of her. Blake kept her last pregnancy so secretive that she didn’t let the cat out of the bag that she was with child until she arrived at the red carpet premiere of Ryan’s animated film Detective Pikachu on May 2, 2019 with a big ole baby bump!

Details about the birth of their third child are still under wraps although they reportedly welcomed her sometime in August 2019. Blake and Ryan remained incognito for the next couple of months until they were finally photographed out together during a cozy outing in New York City in on October 29.

Bradley, meanwhile, has been seen having a blast with his daughter (who he shares with ex Irina Shayk, 34) since the New Year began. They were spotted heading home on January 10 where she looked tuckered out from her big day out. They had a similar outing right after Thanksgiving last year when the American Sniper actor held her in his arms during a chilly day outside.