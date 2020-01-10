Bradley Cooper gave his two-year-old daughter, Lea Shayk Cooper, a lift during a fun day out in NYC, and the daddy-daughter duo looked so cozy and cute while bundled up against the winter chill.

Bradley Cooper got in some daddy-daughter time as he carried his two-year-old, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, around in New York City. The A Star Is Born actor/director, 45, had taken his adorable kiddo with him to boxing practice on January 10, and she looked tuckered out from her big day as they arrived back home in Manhattan. Little Lea was about to fall asleep as she sucked her thumb. Bradley shielded his daughter from the cold by outfitting her in a pink Versace beanie, puffer coat, and tiny boots. Ever the doting dad, he carried around a unicorn lunchbox for her, too. You can see the sweet pic of Bradley and Lea below!

Unicorn accessories aside, Bradley was dressed down for his sparring session in Under Armor shorts layered over compression pants, a camouflage hoodie, puffer coat, snapback, and aviator sunglasses. The outfit is very similar to the one he wore the last time we saw him out and about with his daughter, in November 2019. Bradley wore the same blue coat and a beanie while giving Lea (wearing her black puffer) a lift in one arm, and pushing her stroller with the other. Wherever they had been together, Bradley was well-prepared, balancing a diaper bag and picture book on the seat.

Bradley and his ex-partner, Irina Shayk, 33, reached a custody agreement in July 2019, after ending their years-long relationship the month prior. Their breakup was amicable, and the 50-50 custody arrangement was settled out of court with no problem, apparently.

Bradley hasn’t been connected to anyone romantically since the split, but that particular romance rumor — the one with his A Star Is Born costar, Lady Gaga — has been thoroughly smashed. Gaga addressed the hubbub again in an interview with Oprah Winfrey on January 4. “We did a really good job at fooling everyone,” she said, referring to their electric 2019 Oscars performance. “We created that.”