Oscars Red Carpet 2021: See The Stars On Hollywood’s Biggest Night

The Oscars are finally here! While Hollywood’s biggest night looks a lot different this year, there’s no shortage of major fashion moments on the red carpet. See the stars like Andra Day and more in their glamorous looks!

It’s Oscar night! The Oscars have officially kicked off, thanks to a few stars who’ve arrived at Los Angeles’ Union Station for the makeshift red carpet. As the stars began to arrive, there was one look that was absolutely flawless and elegant. Andra Day dazzled in her Oscar gold dress during her appearance on the red carpet. While fellow 2021 Oscar nominee Viola Davis dazzled in her brilliant white gown! Just check out their looks below.

The Oscars definitely look a lot different this year. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, attendance for the event is limited just to nominees and a few special guests, which means that there are quite a few less dresses and outfits to see than in past years. Fortunately, all safety measures are in place to give audiences who are watching at home a chance to see the biggest stars and nominees in their Oscar best! Over the years, there have been plenty of dazzling looks, and tonight is guaranteed to be no different.

The 93rd Oscars features a slew of stars, from Promising Young Woman‘s Carey Mulligan, nominated tonight for Best Actress in a Leading Role, to Sound Of Metal‘s Riz Ahmed, nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Sound Of Metal. Tonight’s telecast will also be broadcast as if it were a film, according to lauded filmmaker and one of tonight’s telecast producers, Steven Soderbergh.

“I want the whole thing to announce itself out of the gate as different,” Soderbergh said, per IndieWire. “It’s going to be wonderfully intense.” The entire telecast will go Zoom-less, so it will definitely be a lot different than what award season fans have gotten accustomed to from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Nevertheless, we cannot wait for what’s in store at this year’s Oscars! While audiences anticipate the first award of the night, take a look at the gallery above for more photos from the Oscars red carpet!