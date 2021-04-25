Andra Day Is A Golden Goddess In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At The Oscars

The Best Actress nominee wowed fans by arriving at the Academy Awards in a jaw-dropping dress.

Whether or not Andra Day, 36, wins the Best Actress Oscar tonight for her role in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, she will walk away a winner in many people’s eyes just for her fashion. The singer looked stunning on April 25 when she arrived at the event in a gold cutout dress that dropped jaws on social media.

Andra rocked the Vera Wang gown, which flashed a section of her midriff, but turned the sexy stakes up by showing off her whole right thigh. She completed the elegant look with a glam updo, which showed off her ripples of curls. The actress also rocked over $2 million worth of Tiffany & Co. diamonds, which included a pair of elegant drop earrings and a platinum and yellow gold bracelet.

The dress was a huge hit with fans who quickly took to Twitter to note that the singer slayed her Oscar night look. “Whew! Andra Day came DRESSED as the #Oscars award she’s gonna win tonight!” one person tweeted. “My Capricorn sis looks STUNNING!” another fan gushed.

If Andra wins the Best Actress Oscar she will become only the second African-American woman to win the accolade in the history of the Academy. The first person was Halle Berry who won for Monster’s Ball in 2002.

Ironically back in 1973 Diana Ross received the Best Actress nomination for her role in Lady Sings The Blues. Like Andra, she played jazz icon Billie Holiday in the stunning biopic. However, the two films differ greatly. While Lady Sings the Blues focused on Billie’s life and career, including her drug addiction and romance with husband Louis McKay, Andra’s portrayal delved further into the singer’s Civil Rights activism.

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday charts the FBI’s campaign of harassment, an attempt to prevent the musician from performing Strange Fruit, a haunting protest song about the lynching of Black men in the South.

Andra has already won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Billie Holiday aka Lady Day, a woman who is her personal icon and the inspiration behind her stage name.