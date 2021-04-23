See Pics

Kylie Jenner Stuns In Skintight Yellow Dress With White Boots While Dining At Nobu — See Pics

Kylie Jenner was out for another night on the town! The makeup mogul rocked a sexy yellow Pucci dress and a Bottega Veneta bag for her Nobu dinner.

Kylie Jenner, 23, stepped out in another fire look. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a long yellow-and-white swirl printed dress by Emilio Pucci as she hit up Nobu Malibu for dinner on Wednesday, April 21. The fitted maxi dress featured a scoop neck and long sleeves, which seems to be a theme for Kylie as of late. She accessorized with a pair of white pointy boots with a wedge, as well as a white leather Bottega Veneta handbag.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner steps out in a Pucci dress and Bottega Veneta bag for dinner at Nobu on April 21, 2021. (MEGA)

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was spotted stepping out of her signature beige colored Mercedes G-Wagon SUV as she arrived to the celebrity hot spot. She kept her black hair back into a long braid — a style also favored by her older sister Kim Kardashian, 40 — adding a pair of hoop earrings and rings to the look. Her glam was on point with her signature ’90s rose brown lip, bronzy hue and bold brows. As always, Kris Jenner‘s youngest daughter gave her millions of Instagram followers a sneak peek before heading out or the night.

Kylie recently sported a similar look by European brand ioannes, choosing a long backless dress for Sydney Carlson‘s birthday party on April 7. She added a pair of clear sandals by Gianvito Rossi and gold hoop earrings by JÉBLANC, showing off the full look with a runway style strut down a lengthy hall way. In other videos, she was spotted partying and jamming to Drake and Future‘s “Life Is Good” with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. “didn’t see you there,” she captioned a video of the look.

Ahead of her Nobu night out, Kylie slayed yet again in a photo with sister Kendall Jenner‘s adorable dog Pyro! Channeling her sister Kim, she opted to rock her dark hair in a center parted curl as she posed next to the doberman in a gray dress. “balls to the walls,” she captioned the photo, shared on April 21. She added a Chanel inspired pair of pearl detail heels and bracelets, as well as a chic pair of sunglasses. “my son,” Kendall commented back on the photo.