Kylie Jenner Rocks White Bikini Top & Leather Pants In New Pic With Hailey Baldwin & Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner has shared a series of snaps in a new ‘photo dump’ including a cute pic of Stormi, and a shot of herself cuddling Hailey Baldwin and big sis Kendall.

Kylie Jenner, 23, has given fans another glimpse inside her glamorous life with a new Instagram “photo dump”. The mom-of-one shared a series of pics and videos when she took to the social media app on April 22. One pic showed her posing with big sis Kendall Jenner, 25, and fellow model Hailey Baldwin, 24. The trio snuggled up together in what appeared to be a living room, with Kylie opting for a pair of leather pants and a white crop top.

Hailey, who is married to Canadian crooner Justin Bieber, donned a black strapless top and loose, light wash jeans. Meanwhile, Kendall stunned in high waisted black pants and a strapless orange top. All three girls looked away from the camera, and titled their heads back to show off their gorgeous locks. Some of the other pics in Ky’s photo dump included a sweet photo of Stormi Webster, 3, sleeping on a sun chair, an outdoor selfie which showed her rocking a string bikini, and a video of her team doing a full glam makeup look.

Kendall and Kylie were most recently seen on a night out with the supermodel’s boyfriend Devin Booker. Kylie took on the NBA player in an arcade basketball game, and Kendall cheered on her little sis as she gave pop-a-shot. her best go. The 25-year-old took to her IG story to share a clip of the pair throwing mini basketballs into the hoops, with Devin staying about 20 points ahead of Kylie.

The cosmetics mogul rocked a cream tank top and beige sweatpants with white sneakers, while Kendall’s BF cut an equally casual figure. “Come on Ky,” Kendall captioned the video. Earlier in the evening, the trio hit up LA hot spot The Nice Guy, where Kylie nearly had a run in with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, 31! The “Taste” rapper was photographed outside the West Hollywood restaurant with his new girlfriend Camaryn Swanson, while the KarJenner sisters arrived separately. Kylie and Tyga split back in 2017 after an on-again, off-again romance that spanned several years.