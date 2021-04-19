Kylie Jenner Wears Nothing But A Bikini Top In Sexy New Video Using ‘No Filter’

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share stunning videos of herself getting her hair curled while showing off her figure in a bikini top and also added photos of the completed look.

Kylie Jenner, 23, is wowing her followers with some of her latest eye-catching posts! The Kylie Cosmetics creator shared video clips of herself wearing a black bikini top while sitting and getting her long dark hair curled to her Instagram story. She gave the camera a confident look as she flaunted flattering makeup and at one point, ran her hands through the healthy-looking strands.

“NO FILTER LIFE,” she captioned one of the clips. She also added two pics of her finished look to her regular Instagram page and looked just as gorgeous. “ladies and gentlemen.. her,” she captioned the snapshots, which showed her giving a serious facial expression to the lens. Once she posted them, her fans didn’t hesitate to share sweet and supportive comments in the comments section.

“Love her!” one follower exclaimed while another called her “stunning.” A third complimented her makeup and a fourth simply but effectively wrote, “Wow.” Others left her heart and surprised emojis to signify their love of the pics.

Before Kylie made headlines with her latest Instagram videos and pics, she did so when she rocked a pink and red crochet bikini on her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s 42nd birthday getaway in Palm Springs on Apr. 17. She shared a video of herself holding up her phone and filming her look while whipping her hair back. She also wore hoop earrings and what appeared to be a watch on her wrist.

She later added a sultry photo that showed her posing with her head back while wearing the same attractive two-piece. She was in front of a pool full of clear blue water and also showed off a body chain that helped add flair to the look. “happiness over everything and anything,” she captioned the epic photo.

When Kylie’s not enjoying life in a bikini, she’s doing so in a business suit. She posted pics of herself relaxing in her private jet while wearing a white knit suit with matching heels earlier this month and proved a professional look doesn’t have to be boring. “it’s business baby,” she wrote alongside the memorable post.