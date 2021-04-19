See Pics & Video

Kylie Jenner Wears Nothing But A Bikini Top In Sexy New Video Using ‘No Filter’

Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner Makes A Stunning Arrival to Justin Bieber Party at The Nice Guy. 25 Mar 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA742320_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire Cosmetics mogul, Kylie Jenner steps out for dinner wearing bright orange pants and a red shirt in Beverly Hills, CA. 14 Nov 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA715340_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner puts her incredible curves on display in a crop top and sweat pants with a Louis Vuitton Handbag and Bottega Veneta shoes while leaving Delilah Bar/Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. 22 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695552_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share stunning videos of herself getting her hair curled while showing off her figure in a bikini top and also added photos of the completed look.

Kylie Jenner, 23, is wowing her followers with some of her latest eye-catching posts! The Kylie Cosmetics creator shared video clips of herself wearing a black bikini top while sitting and getting her long dark hair curled to her Instagram story. She gave the camera a confident look as she flaunted flattering makeup and at one point, ran her hands through the healthy-looking strands.

“NO FILTER LIFE,” she captioned one of the clips. She also added two pics of her finished look to her regular Instagram page and looked just as gorgeous. “ladies and gentlemen.. her,” she captioned the snapshots, which showed her giving a serious facial expression to the lens. Once she posted them, her fans didn’t hesitate to share sweet and supportive comments in the comments section.

“Love her!” one follower exclaimed while another called her “stunning.” A third complimented her makeup and a fourth simply but effectively wrote, “Wow.” Others left her heart and surprised emojis to signify their love of the pics.

Before Kylie made headlines with her latest Instagram videos and pics, she did so when she rocked a pink and red crochet bikini on her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s 42nd birthday getaway in Palm Springs on Apr. 17. She shared a video of herself holding up her phone and filming her look while whipping her hair back. She also wore hoop earrings and what appeared to be a watch on her wrist.

She later added a sultry photo that showed her posing with her head back while wearing the same attractive two-piece. She was in front of a pool full of clear blue water and also showed off a body chain that helped add flair to the look. “happiness over everything and anything,” she captioned the epic photo.

When Kylie’s not enjoying life in a bikini, she’s doing so in a business suit. She posted pics of herself relaxing in her private jet while wearing a white knit suit with matching heels earlier this month and proved a professional look doesn’t have to be boring. “it’s business baby,” she wrote alongside the memorable post.