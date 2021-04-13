See Pics

Kylie Jenner Rocks Deep-Plunging Knit Business Suit While Posing For Photos On Her Private Jet

Even when Kylie Jenner dresses for business, she still manages to look like such a knockout. She rocked a knit suit with a plunging corset top while aboard her private plane.

While there’s such a thing as business casual, Kylie Jenner has managed to invent business sexy. The 23-year-old cosmetics mogul was on the move in her private jet on Apr. 13, and dressed to impress in a knit suit with a plunging and revealing corset top. Kylie shared three photos to her Instagram modeling her gorgeous outfit, which fit her to perfection. In the first photo she was seen in her seat before the plane departed, lifting one of her perfectly toned legs in the air. Her crochet pants clung to her her like an absolute dream. Kylie wrote in the caption, “it’s business baby.”

Kylie’s outfit consisted of a Magda Butrym tailored oversized handwoven blazer in cream, which retails for $3,035, & matched it with the designer’s crochet pants in cream, which cost $1,820. Even Kylie’s shoes were by Magda, as Kylie wore her $845 crochet slingback pumps. But it was her super low cut $590 Dion Lee crochet lace up corset that Kylie displayed in the second photo that made her outfit really pop.

Kylie wasn’t afraid to show plenty of her decollitage in the snapshot, as she leaned forward slightly to show how the corset top tied up the center of her chest, with a bow visible just below her bust line. The mother of one tilted her head back slightly so that her long brunette locks cascaded down her back, while she gave sultry expression with her plump pout slightly open mouthed.

It was Kylie’s purse selection that ended up being by far the most expensive part of her ensemble. On the shelf between the window and her chair’s armrest, a Hermes Kelly 20 Mini Sellier Vert Cypress Gold Hardware handbag was visible, which is worth an eye watering $79,995. Kylie offset that pricey item with a $55 Keane New York transparent peach thin glass ring, per the eagled eyed folks at Kylie Jenner’s Closet.

Kylie’s pals and fans were absolutely wowed by the Kylie Cosmetics guru’s incredible business sexy look. Her friend Yris Palmer referred to Kylie as the “Bossy” and told her “I need this outfit.” Kylie’s former homeschool teacher Tiffany Sorya gushed about her onetime student’s ensemble, “This is sick.” Scott Disick didn’t seem to notice the outfit, but had plane envy at Kylie’s $72M customized pink jet, writing, “Private aviation is my motivation.” Within four hours Kylie’s post was nearing almost 5.5 million likes, so clearly this outfit was a total winner among her followers.