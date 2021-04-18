Kylie Jenner Rocks Pink & Red Crochet Bikini On Kourtney’s Birthday Getaway In Palm Springs — Watch

Kylie Jenner is helping her big sis Kourtney Kardashian ring in her 42nd birthday with a pre-summer getaway to Palm Springs.

Kylie Jenner is summer ready! The cosmetics mogul recently hopped in her private jet and headed to Palm Springs for a little R&R, and shared a short clip of herself rocking a bright crochet bikini. The 23-year-old took to her Instagram Story on April 17 to post a mirror selfie video of her pink and red string bikini. She wore the figure hugging two piece as she made her way out to the pool at her mom Kris Jenner‘s desert mansion, and accessorized with gold body chains, large gold hoops, and a matching gold bracelet.

She styled her long, raven tresses in loose curls, while offering the camera a sultry pout. Of course, fans of the KarJenners would know the post comes amid eldest sis Kourtney Kardashian‘s 42nd birthday. The stunning Poosh founder was quickly showered with tributes on social media on April 18, including from her mom Kris Jenner, 65. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Kourtney @kourtneykardash!!!!” she began. “I am beyond proud of the amazing woman you are… you are the most fabulous mommy, daughter, sister, friend, and auntie and you are an inspiration and such a beautiful source of love and support to all of us!”

Her younger sister Kim Kardashian, 40 — who accidentally wished Kourt a happy 41st birthday — also followed suit on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to my Armenian Queen @kourtneykardash! The person on this planet I’ve known the longest!” the KKW Beauty founder began. “The person that will try any beauty treatment with me LOL about Kourt…There’s NO ONE like you! You always know what you want in this life and will never conform to what others ideals are and I admire that so much!”

Kim also appeared in an IG story earlier this week, on this occasion it was with Kylie. The sisters, who are 17 years apart in age, accidentally wore the same outfit, and they totally looked like twins! They met up at Kylie’s house before hitting the town, and discovered they had unintentionally worn identical ‘fits with red, python corsets by D&G. Kylie truly is her mini-me!