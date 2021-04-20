Danica Patrick Gets A Kiss From New BF Carter Comstock In Sweet Beach Selfie

Danica Patrick spent her ‘beach workout’ with her beau, Carter Comstock! The two posed for a precious selfie, in which Carter gave Danica a smooch on cheek! See the cute pic.

Danica Patrick had the perfect workout buddy for her day at the beach on April 16! The former professional racing driver, 39, took to Instagram to share some super cute selfies from her day in the sun and sand, and she had a special guest with her while she was getting in some reps. Danica shared a selfie in a carousel post following one of her exercises, but in the second image, her new boyfriend, Carter Comstock, appeared and gave her a smooch on the cheek!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick)

Danica looked so sweet and positively beamed at the camera in both photos. Plus, she paired the pics with an equally adorable caption. “Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you,” she penned alongside the pics, adding a sweet little heart emoji. Fans were so happy to see Danica thriving and noted in the comment section to her post that she was the absolute “cutest.”

Of course, it did take some time for Danica to open this new chapter in her life. Following the surprise engagement of her ex Aaron Rodgers to actress Shailene Woodley, Danica opened up about how tough it was for her to work through her breakup in the public eye. “I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Danica said on the April 12 episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

“But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have,” she went on. “So, it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.” Indeed, Danica has definitely been through difficult breakups, and she’s had to maneuver them in the public eye.

Prior to dating Aaron, Danica was married to Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005-2013. Danica had to endure her divorce while still in the spotlight, and after a relationship with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., she dated Aaron when all eyes were on the former couple from 2018 until their shocking split in 2020. But now, Danica appears to be thriving, as she focuses on herself and her new love.