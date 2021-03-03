Danica Patrick Posts Cryptic Message About Relationships After Ex Aaron Rodgers’ Engagement

Danica Patrick took to Instagram to share a series of pics from her two-week tour in Egypt and a lengthy caption that advised her followers that relationships are ‘mirrors’.

Danica Patrick, 38, got attention for a cryptic and insightful message on Mar. 2. The former race car driver, who used to date newly engaged Aaron Rodgers, 37, shared some eye-catching photos from her two-week trip to Egypt and used the caption to reveal what’s she’s learned about relationships. Most of the snapshots featured her posing among impressive structures while bundled up in warm and comfortable clothing such as knit caps and sweaters.

“Temples. I thought a lot about this word when I was in Egypt,” she wrote. “What kept coming through in all of my thoughts, meditations, and in my innate knowing…. the word is an analogy. For our inner temple. There are a million simple sayings and ideas to prove why YOUR inner temple in so important.

“You don’t see things as they are, you see them as you are,” she continued. “Your relationships are mirrors. We can’t receive what we don’t believe. (I made that up right now but I am sure I’m not the first.) We see all of life through our own personal lens.”

The brunette beauty then went on to further explain how relationships are mirrors. “What you seek is seeking you. You get what you think you deserve. When you change, things you see change,” she explained. “Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.”

“I could go on and on! So stop looking for a religious structure or person or home or a job or a city or a partner to make make you feel better,” she added. “Simply because it won’t work! I have tried!”

She ended the long message on a thought-provoking note. “I would love to see temples here and now to cultivate our ability to build our inner temples,” she admitted. “And to remember our magical abilities (supernatural power over natural forces). Us humans have been playing small for a while….. and if you don’t believe me, go to Egypt.”

Danica’s headline-making message comes seven months after she and Aaron split. The former lovebirds were together for two years before calling it quits and he recently announced his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley, 29. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed that he has “a fiancee” during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6 and it was soon confirmed that it was indeed Shailene.

Since Danica’s latest message about relationships comes just a few weeks after Aaron and Shailene’s engagement became public, it’s not clear whether or not she was referring to the romance she had with him but it’s certainly possible. A source recently told us that Danica is focusing on herself and letting the “past be the past” when it comes to Aaron’s new love life.

“[Danica] was in love. She wanted to start a family,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She wanted to get married. That didn’t happen. She has grieved about it, but Danica is a tremendously tough woman, and dealing with Aaron is not a part of her future, so she has decided to avoid thinking about him. She is letting the past be the past.”