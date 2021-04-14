Danica Patrick Candidly Admits She Was ‘Broken Open’ After Heartbreaking Aaron Rodgers Split

Danica Patrick was asked about the ‘hard breakups’ in her life, and she didn’t sugarcoat the sadness she felt after splitting from Aaron Rodgers. There were some benefits to this heartbreak, though.

Before she could learn more about herself, Danica Patrick had to go through a lot of heartbreak after splitting from Aaron Rodgers. “I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” the 39-year-old race car driver admitted while appearing on the April 12 episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

However, it wasn’t all just sadness on Danica’s end. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end,” the NASCAR pro continued. “I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.” Danica also went through a big split after divorcing from physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal in 2013, after seven years of marriage.

The top of heartbreak was brought up after Bear asked Danica about the “hard breakups” she has publicly gone through, per Us Weekly, which tuned into the episode. Danica has done a lot of reflecting on relationships lately; in an Instagram post shared earlier in March, Aaron’s ex wrote, “Your relationships are mirrors. We can’t receive what we don’t believe. What you seek is seeking you. You get what you think you deserve. When you change, things you see change. Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.”

Danica and Aaron met at the 2012 ESPYs, but they started off as friends. They eventually brought their relationship to the next level, though, and Danica confirmed they were dating by January of 2018. By July of 2020, however, Danica’s rep confirmed that her famous client and Aaron were no longer together.

Aaron has gone on to find love with Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley, 29. They’re engaged, which the Greenbay Packers quarterback revealed during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6.