Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Crop Top As She Enjoys Some ‘Summer Shade’ — See Pics

Simone Biles sizzled in Miami while rocking an ultra sexy crop top and denim shorts combo during a romantic getaway with boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles turned up the heat on a during spring break in Miami. The Olympic gymnast, 24, has been showing off a number of sizzling looks on Instagram as she parties by the pool on vacation with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, and each one is better than the last. She looked extra cool in a crop top and denim shorts combo that she rocked at her lavish Nikki Beach resort.

Simone dubbed the look “summer shade” in her photoset, which you can see above. The gold medalist struck a pose while wearing a tiny pair of frayed Daisy Dukes and a brown tank that revealed her Olympian-worthy abs. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, chain necklaces, rings, and a wide leather watch. To complete the outfit, Simone donned a pair of round tinted sunglasses and covered her waist-length, highlighted braids with a patterned scarf.

She and Jonathan were all about the PDA on this getaway. She posted another iconic pic that showed her getting seriously steamy with her longtime boyfriend. The couple, who went Instagram official in August 2020, are all curled up in a resort lounge, drinks in hand. The photographer caught them in a particularly cozy moment — Simone’s on top of the NFL player with her arms around his neck, Jonathan’s clutching her legs.

She captioned the post, “writing this from Florida with love.” Cute! Jonathan kept the lovefest going on his own Instagram profile, showing off a sweet photo of himself and Simone cuddling by the pool. She looks fabulous in a floral bikini that revealed her epic six-pack. He captioned the photo, “When it’s real, you ain’t gotta say much.”

If it wasn’t already clear from their Instagram activity, Simone and Jonathan are all about sharing some PDA. Like in September, when Simone posted an adorable video of herself and her beau cozying up on a sweet date night. The couple twinned in matching white outfits, she shared in a mirror selfie, before grabbing dinner together.