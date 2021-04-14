Sofia Richie Rocks Bikini After ‘RHOBH’ Cast Shades Scott Disick’s Romance & Amelia Hamlin

Sofia Richie sizzled in a bright yellow bikini on Instagram as ex-boyfriend Scott Disick receives blowback for his relationship with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin.

Scott Disick, eat your heart out! Sofia Richie looked like a ray of sunshine on Instagram while rocking a bright yellow string bikini. The model, 21, covered up on the bottom with a pair of jeans in a matching yellow hue as she prepared to hit the beach with a friend. She had a patterned tote slung over her shoulder and cool black sunglasses as she took the mirror selfie with bestie Tess Kemper, whom she called her “twin.”

Sofia has a stunning collection of bikinis. We even have an entire gallery of them attached to this post, above! Recently, she was spotted rocking a gold sequined bikini at a resort in Miami while canoodling with a handsome mystery man. She covered up with a baggy pair of pink jeans, a matching bucket hat, and a face mask covered in lip prints.

The swimwear moment comes amidst her ex’s romance with new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. While the two have been inseparable since they began dating, they recently hit a roadblock as revealed in the latest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer. In the season 11 preview, Kyle Richards tells Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, that the 19-year-old is way too young to be dating Scott, 37!

“He’s too damn old and he’s got three kids,” Kyle exclaims. And it happens that Amelia’s mom agrees. Lisa responds, “I know!” and appears to be shocked. While Scott and Amelia have been dating for months at this point, this is the first time we’ve seen Lisa’s reaction to the May-December romance. Amelia apparently wasn’t unfazed by her mom’s thoughts.