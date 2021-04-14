See Pic

Sofia Richie Rocks Bikini After ‘RHOBH’ Cast Shades Scott Disick’s Romance & Amelia Hamlin

SplashNews/BACKGRID
Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: ‘When dreaming up the perfect “it” girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. ‘Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.’. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie models the new Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection, which launches on 8 July, 2019. Photo credit: Frankies Bikinis/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457583_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie continues to celebrate her 22nd birthday with friends in Mexico after getting splitting with Scott Disick. The girls frolicked and played in the pool of a luxury Villa, singing and dancing. 26 Aug 2020 Pictured: Sofia Richie and friends. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696438_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie shows off her abs in a bikini top as she enjoys a sunset stroll along the beach along with her friends in Malibu. 08 Aug 2020 Pictured: Sofia Richie enjoys a sunset stroll along the beach. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693283_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Sofia Richie enjoys the sunny warm weather with friends in Malibu as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders a new series of closures for California. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Political News Editor

Sofia Richie sizzled in a bright yellow bikini on Instagram as ex-boyfriend Scott Disick receives blowback for his relationship with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin.

Scott Disick, eat your heart out! Sofia Richie looked like a ray of sunshine on Instagram while rocking a bright yellow string bikini. The model, 21, covered up on the bottom with a pair of jeans in a matching yellow hue as she prepared to hit the beach with a friend. She had a patterned tote slung over her shoulder and cool black sunglasses as she took the mirror selfie with bestie Tess Kemper, whom she called her “twin.”

Sofia has a stunning collection of bikinis. We even have an entire gallery of them attached to this post, above! Recently, she was spotted rocking a gold sequined bikini at a resort in Miami while canoodling with a handsome mystery man. She covered up with a baggy pair of pink jeans, a matching bucket hat, and a face mask covered in lip prints.

The swimwear moment comes amidst her ex’s romance with new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. While the two have been inseparable since they began dating, they recently hit a roadblock as revealed in the latest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer. In the season 11 preview, Kyle Richards tells Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, that the 19-year-old is way too young to be dating Scott, 37!

Scott Disick Amelia Hamlin
Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin cozy up in Miami while heading to a yacht, 4/6/21 (BACKGRID)

“He’s too damn old and he’s got three kids,” Kyle exclaims. And it happens that Amelia’s mom agrees. Lisa responds, “I know!” and appears to be shocked. While Scott and Amelia have been dating for months at this point, this is the first time we’ve seen Lisa’s reaction to the May-December romance. Amelia apparently wasn’t unfazed by her mom’s thoughts.