‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Fires Back At Accusations She Edited C-Section Scar Out Of Photos

Lindsay Arnold can no longer watch the Photoshop accusations pile up. As more and more fans speculate whether the Dancing with the Stars pro has been editing her C-section scar out of recent photos, the 27-year-old new mother finally decided to speak out against the gossip on April 13. “C-Section Scar: there has been some speculation on my last couple posts about whether or not I have been photoshopping my scar out of my pictures… now I usually don’t even give time of day to comments like this BUT I feel like this needs to be addressed,” she wrote alongside a bikini photo, which revealed her C-section scar.

Lindsay Arnold proudly shows off her c-section scar in this photo shared on April 13, 2021. The dancer is wearing a red bandeau bikini from PQ Swim. [Instagram/@lindsarnold]

Lindsay then revealed that she’s responding to the rumors because it’s “important” for her over one million Instagram followers to know this: “my c-section scar is now my favorite part of my body.” She explained, “It is the representation of the thing I am most proud of in my life and that is our sweet Sagey.” Sagey is the nickname for Lindsay’s first child, her daughter Sage Jill, whom she welcomed with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick in Nov. 2020.

Lindsay Arnold is pictured here with her baby bump in Oct. 2020. [Instagram/@lindsarnold]

“I seriously want to show my scar to everyone I see cause I think it’s so insane and crazy cool that Sage came out of that little cut in my belly?!,” Lindsay continued. “I mean come on how incredible is that?! What’s also incredible are amazing doctors that make it possible to do a c-section and have the scar be so low it is not even visible in a bikini (had to pull my suit down low for this) which is why you all are not seeing it in my pics. I would never and have never photoshopped any part of my body and wanted a dedicated post to my beautiful scar that I truly love so much.” You can read the ABC star’s full message above!

Lindsay Arnold showed off her post-baby tum while posing with her husband and daughter in matching swimsuits in April of 2021. [Instagram/@lindsarnold]