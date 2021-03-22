Brie Bella Shows Off ‘Treasure Marks’ On Her Bare Stomach In Pic 7 Mos. After Giving Birth

Brie Bella promoted the ‘I am Empowering’ body wash from her beauty product line by fearlessly showing off her post-baby body.

Brie Bella, 37, is looking gorgeous as a mom-of-two in her latest Instagram pic. The beauty shared a new pic showing off her post-baby stomach while wearing a black crop top and matching bottoms on Mar. 22, just seven months since giving birth to her second child, Buddy. She was standing in what appeared to be a bathroom while smiling and posing with one hand up in her her hair, which was down, as a black, white, and red bottle of “I am Empowering” body wash from her beauty line, Nicole + Brizee, was propped up in front of her.

In addition to promoting the product, Brie talked about the journey she’s been having with getting back into shape since having her son, and admitted it’s sometimes “hard” for her to “look in the mirror” in the caption.

“The more baby weight I lose the more my treasure marks from Buddy are showing up,” she wrote. “Buddy pretty much grew through my belly button lol I guess the old wives tales were right how boys grow! Low!! After my second C section I’ve been really kicking my butt to get my abs back! And sooo is the saggy stomach which is normal after babies.”

“Sometimes it’s hard for me to look in the mirror and see my body,” she continued. “I always tell myself to be kind and grateful but I’m human so picking myself apart happens. That’s why Nikki [Bella] and I really wanted to create a body wash that every morning and night when you are completely vulnerable you see the words Empowered.”

“Instead of tearing yourself down, you build yourself up,” she added. “You might see me at the pool in my one piece but I’m showing all of you that my treasure marks are something special. They remind me of a special connection I got to share with my sweet babies for 9 months 🥰❤️😊”

Brie’s post was met with a lot of support and compliments after she shared it. “Thank you for keeping it real,” one follower wrote while another called her a “beautiful mama.” Many more gushed over how open and honest she was.

Before her latest pic, Brie, who shares her two children with her WWE star husband Daniel Bryan, 39 revealed how many pounds she has left to lose to meet her pre-pregnancy weight after giving birth to her first child, Birdie, 3, and then Buddy. “So I’m 5 pounds,” she said during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife last week. “I have 5 pounds of Buddy but from there, I have 5 pounds from Birdie. So I guess it’s 10 pounds of baby!”