Amy Schumer Shows Off Her C-Section Scar While Out Jogging In NYC

Amy Schumer has no shame in her post-pregnancy game. The comedian proudly showed off her stomach scar from her C-section to photographers while jogging in NYC.

Get it, girl. Amy Schumer, 38, is proud of her post-pregnancy body and isn’t afraid to show it off. In fact, she publicly flaunted her stomach scar, a result from her C-section with baby Gene Attell Fischer, for paparazzi on June 12. The new mom was taking a jog around the city when she stopped and lifted up her shirt for those in proximity to her to see the scar. The star tossed up a peace sign and flashed an excited smile as she gave passerbys a glance at the scar, which has now healed. Clearly, Amy doesn’t mind the scar’s presence on her body at all!

One thing’s for sure: Amy was attempting to fly under the radar that day. She went incognito in a simple black tee, black sweatpants, and a pair of massive sunglasses. She pulled her signature blonde locks back and tossed a cap on her head, and truth be told — Amy was barely recognizable as she ran down the city’s streets! However, some were still able to pick her out of the crowd, and Amy was nice enough to slow down and entertain them apparently.

While it’s no secret Amy had a difficult pregnancy, her little one arrived in May of 2019 and the struggle appeared to be well worth it. The comedian and her husband Chris Fischer, 38, welcomed their baby on May 5, she confirmed on Instagram, officially growing to a family of three. “10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” she said, while also sharing the first picture of her first child and alluding to the fact she and Meghan Markle gave birth on same day. The couple announced that they were expecting back in October of 2018.

Amy is known for her bold ways, but we were not expecting this! Cheers to the star for being brave enough to show off her post-baby body in the most fearless way.