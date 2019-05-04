Amy Schumer Shows Off Huge Bare Baby Bump & Jokes That She’s Been Pregnant ‘A Long Time’

Seven months after announcing her pregnancy, Amy Schumer is still dealing with severe nausea and vomiting — but her face (and T-shirt) said this all during a sonogram session.

Amy Schumer, 37, is also in disbelief that she’s not in the delivery room yet. The Trainwreck star bared her very swollen belly for a picture in the doctor’s office, where she was undergoing a sonogram. “Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I’ve been pregnant for a long time? It must be getting annoying to you all that I’m still pregnant,” the comedian captioned the picture on May 3, adding, “Well imagine how I feel mother f**ers!!!!!!”

The bestselling author threw in the hashtags #soblessed and #hatemondaysloveweekendstho for extra emphasis on her painful position, but she didn’t need to tell us — the look on her face said it all. Oh, and a bright yellow T-shirt that read “I hate Mondays.” Amy’s husband Chris Fischer, whom she married in Feb. 2018, was also present in the doctor’s office, although he appeared to be preoccupied with his phone.

Not only is Amy dealing with an exceptionally long pregnancy, she also suffers a rare condition called hyperemesis gravidarum. No, that’s not a fancy name for morning sickness — it’s an actual disorder that causes “severe and persistent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy that may necessitate hospitalization,” according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. A hospitalization was indeed necessary in Nov. 2018, just one month after announcing her pregnancy in Oct. 2018 (she was in her second trimester by the time she shared a photo from the hospital bed).

Amy has regularly documented her struggles from hyperemesis gravidarum, as we saw her hooked up to an IV in Dec. 2018. Seeing all that the Comedy Central startlet has gone through, it was understandable when some fans mistakenly assumed that Amy finally popped out her baby. In an Instagram post on April 22, she wrote that Emily Oster’s pregnancy self-help book “Expecting Better” had “got me through pregnancy,” which led to comments such as “Got you through as in past tense?! Are congratulations in order?! 💕” and “Got me through’ as in past tense?!” Nope, still present tense.