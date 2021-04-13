Kevin Hart Cradles Baby Girl Kaori, 6 Mos., In His Arms As He Works From Home: See Sweet Pic

Kevin Hart brought his adorable ‘baby’ daughter, six-month-old Kaori, to work with him and shared a sweet, candid photo of the father-daughter pair to Instagram! See the precious pic.

Kevin Hart looks like he has the work-from-home set-up totally figured out, almost seven months after welcoming his precious baby girl, Kaori Mai Hart, with wife of nearly five years, Eniko. The comedian and actor, 41, took to Instagram on April 12 and showed his more than 100 million followers how he’s been balancing his family life and career while at home. In the photo, the Jumanji: The Next Level star sat in front of his desk, complete with cameras, keyboard, and more.

The actor also had a special guest with him on his workday. Sitting sweetly in Kevin’s lap was his adorable daughter, Kaori. The six-month-old, born at the end of September 2020, looked wide-eyed at the camera as a photo of her and her dad was snapped. Meanwhile, Kevin couldn’t keep his eyes off of his precious little one. “Bought [SIC] my baby to work with me today,” Kevin captioned the snap, adding the hashtags “Harts” and “Baby Ori.”

Ever since welcoming little Kaori, Kevin has seriously been living on Cloud Nine with his baby daughter, wife, and three youngsters. In fact, Kevin has regularly taken time to gush about his little ones on Instagram. Just a few short weeks before Kevin shared the above photo with Kaori, he took to Instagram to share another sweet picture with his baby daughter.

In the snap, the father-daughter pair totally beamed at the camera! Kaori looked too cute in her little yellow onesie, and Kevin couldn’t have looked prouder as he smiled wide. “Happy Saturday from me & my little momma,” he sweetly captioned the image, adding the hashtag “Harts.”

Kevin is the father of four children. He shares daughter Heaven Hart, 16, and son Hendrix Hart, 13, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, as well as three-year-old son Kenzo Hart with current wife, Eniko, 36. As Kevin’s family continues to grow, fans cannot wait to see more of his youngsters.