Eniko Hart Shares First Pic Of Baby Kaori With Kevin Hart: She’s My Light’

Eniko Hart revealed the first photo of her adorable daughter with Kevin Hart, and baby Kaori is just too precious for words.

Oh baby! Six days after giving birth to her and husband Kevin Hart‘s sweet daughter, Eniko Hart shared the precious first photo of Kaori Mai to Instagram. Calling little Kaori “my light,” Eniko, 35, captioned to October 5 post, “when your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything i could’ve ever imagined plus more.”

The photo, which you can see above, shows Eniko gazing into her newborn daughter‘s eyes while looking absolutely enamored with her. Sweet Kaori, bundled up in a cozy white onesie and fluffy blanket, is totally content and at peace in her adoring mother’s arms. Eniko, her hair up in a satin wrap, is also wearing a delicate “HART” necklace.

Eniko’s fans and friends were so in love with Kaori after seeing this first photo. “Aww so precious and I can’t wait to meet her,” Eudoxie Bridges wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji. “Congratulations, Eniko!” Chelsea Handler commented, using a purple heart. “Ahhh she’s here!!! And straight perfection!! Congrats my love,” one of Eniko’s friends gushed in the comments. One fan pointed out that Kaori looks just like her two-year-old big brother, Kenzo Hart!

This is the first daughter for Eniko, and the second for Kevin, who shares 15-year-old Heaven Hart with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. When Kevin and Eniko revealed their baby’s gender, they were over the moon with the joyous news. ““OH BABY, it’s a little lady. This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for,” Eniko wrote on Instagram.