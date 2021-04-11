Chrissy Teigen, 35, Slays In Plunging Purple Swimsuit On Vacation With John Legend & Kids

Chrissy Teigen has jetted off on a pre-summer getaway with her family, and stunned in a cutout, purple one-piece swimsuit.

Chrissy Teigen looked incredible while soaking up the sun in a neon, one-piece swimsuit with shredded cut-outs around the chest. The Cravings author took to Instagram on April 10, to share a series of snaps with her stylist Alana Van Deraa. In the pics, the pair posed on the edge of an infinity pool, which overlooked the ocean. Chrissy paired her bright purple swimsuit with a white, towel wrap on her head. She also accessorized with delicate gold necklaces, bracelets and anklets.

Meanwhile, her pal rocked a cream bikini top and black high-waisted bottoms with a straw hat and dark shades. Chrissy was also joined by her husband, John Legend, 42, and their two kids Miles and Luna for the luxe getaway, which she documented on her IG Story. The model gave fans a closer look at her swimsuit, as she posted a mirror selfie in her wardrobe, and gave her followers a peek at her row of sunglass options!

Fans of the author would recall she recently threw her pal Alana a Hooters themed birthday party, and revealed she used to be a Hooters waitress, as she dusted off her old short shorts and tank top. Chrissy rocked the iconic uniform as she threw her stylist a 28th birthday party at her home. “back to my roots. was a hostess at the hoots! the shorts, they have changed!!!!” she captioned a clip of herself posing in the mirror, wearing tiny orange shorts and a white tank top.

The chain restaurant’s official IG account commented on the snap, writing, “Just say the word and you’ve got your job back.” Other fans joked about just how short her pants were. Girl! Did those shorts buy you dinner first? Because they are getting INTIMATE.” Chrissy catered the party with the restaurant’s hot wings and a big Hooters cake, as even shared a photo with her mini-me daughter Luna in front of an elaborate balloon display. “everyone here are like total losers except you guys, you guys seem super cool !!!!” she captioned the snap.