Chrissy Teigen Dresses As A Hooters Girl In Tank & Short Shorts As She Reveals She Once Worked There

Chrissy Teigen joked about returning to ‘her roots’ while dressed as a Hooters waitress, and the company hilariously asked if she wanted her job back.

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she used to be a Hooters waitress, as she dusted off her old short shorts and tank top for a themed birthday party. The 35-year-old model turned cookbook author shared a snap of herself rocking the iconic uniform as she threw her stylist Alana Van Deraa a 28th birthday party at her home with husband John Legend, 42. “back to my roots. was a hostess at the hoots! the shorts, they have changed!!!!” she captioned a clip of herself posing in the mirror, wearing tiny orange shorts and a white tank top.

The chain restaurant’s official IG account commented on the snap, writing, “Just say the word and you’ve got your job back.” Other fans joked about just how short her pants were. Girl! Did those shorts buy you dinner first? Because they are getting INTIMATE.” Chrissy catered the party with the restaurant’s hot wings and a big Hooters cake, as she arranged an elaborate balloon display featuring orange, white and silver balloons. “everyone here are like total losers except you guys, you guys seem super cool !!!!” she captioned another snap, which showed her and her mini-me daughter Luna posing in front of the balloons.

One fan joked, “Glad you can post this quality content now that POTUS is off the feed,” referencing Joe Biden, 78, unfollowing the model on social media so she didn’t feel bad about posting racy content. Chrissy was blocked from the @potus Twitter account while Donald Trump, 74, was in office, and initially asked Biden to unblock her after he was sworn in on Jan. 20. Nevertheless, she subsequently wrote, “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!” Almost immediately after Chrissy shared her tweet, the president’s Twitter account unfollowed her.