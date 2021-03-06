See Pics

Chrissy Teigen Dresses As A Hooters Girl In Tank & Short Shorts As She Reveals She Once Worked There

chrissy
SplashNews
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Natalie Portman is pictured sightseeing in Sydney with her daughter Amalia Millepied. Pictured: Natalie Portman BACKGRID USA 27 NOVEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: KHAPGG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade takes her dog for a walk after her boyfriend Jackson Guthy was charged with a DUI. Pictured: Olivia Jade BACKGRID USA 7 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress and singer Bella Thorne looks to splurge today and visits The Kingdom boutique this afternoon in Calabasas. Bella walked out with a one too many bags and had to have the staff help her carry the remaining bags to her car. Pictured: Bella Thorne BACKGRID USA 1 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Chrissy Teigen joked about returning to ‘her roots’ while dressed as a Hooters waitress, and the company hilariously asked if she wanted her job back.

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she used to be a Hooters waitress, as she dusted off her old short shorts and tank top for a themed birthday party. The 35-year-old model turned cookbook author shared a snap of herself rocking the iconic uniform as she threw her stylist Alana Van Deraa a 28th birthday party at her home with husband John Legend, 42. “back to my roots. was a hostess at the hoots! the shorts, they have changed!!!!” she captioned a clip of herself posing in the mirror, wearing tiny orange shorts and a white tank top.

The chain restaurant’s official IG account commented on the snap, writing, “Just say the word and you’ve got your job back.” Other fans joked about just how short her pants were. Girl! Did those shorts buy you dinner first? Because they are getting INTIMATE.” Chrissy catered the party with the restaurant’s hot wings and a big Hooters cake, as she arranged an elaborate balloon display featuring orange, white and silver balloons. “everyone here are like total losers except you guys, you guys seem super cool !!!!” she captioned another snap, which showed her and her mini-me daughter Luna posing in front of the balloons.

One fan joked, “Glad you can post this quality content now that POTUS is off the feed,” referencing Joe Biden, 78, unfollowing the model on social media so she didn’t feel bad about posting racy content. Chrissy was blocked from the @potus Twitter account while Donald Trump, 74, was in office, and initially asked Biden to unblock her after he was sworn in on Jan. 20. Nevertheless, she subsequently wrote, “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!” Almost immediately after Chrissy shared her tweet, the president’s Twitter account unfollowed her.