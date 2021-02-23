Chrissy Teigen Begs Joe Biden To Unfollow Her On Twitter So She Can ‘Flourish’ With Her Racy Tweets

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to ask President Joe Biden to unfollow her on the social media platform just weeks after he followed her, and shortly after, he granted her request.

Joe Biden, 78, has only been president for a month but he’s already granted two of Chrissy Teigen‘s wishes! The 35-year-old model, who was blocked from the @potus Twitter account while Donald Trump, 74, was in office, initially asked Biden to unblock her shortly after he was sworn in on Jan. 20, and although he not only unblocked her but followed her as well, she’s now asking him to do the exact opposite.

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

“I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!” her tweet, which she posted on Feb. 23 read.

bitch fuck shit suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

Almost immediately after Chrissy shared her tweet, the president’s Twitter account unfollowed her and she expressed her excitement in another cheeky tweet that was full of profanity. “b*tch f*ck sh*t suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!” it read.

Before her latest request, Chrissy, who is known for her funny and honest tweets, and her husband John Legend, 42, have publicly supported Biden on more than one occasion. After he was declared the winner of the presidency on Nov. 7, she posted an Instagram video that showed her and the singer bopping their heads to YG‘s song “FDT”, which features the lyrics, “F*ck Donald Trump.” They also attended victory parades in the LA area and waved to fellow Biden supporters from a vehicle riding slowly down the streets.

When Chrissy’s not tweeting about the president, she’s making others laugh with her humorous tweets and Instagram posts on a regular basis. One of her latest posts showed off a video of herself with very swollen lips and in it, she explained what happened while also debunking lip fillers rumors.

“You’re all just gonna think that I got lip fillers but I didn’t get lip fillers, I didn’t get lip fillers between last night and now,” she laughed in the clip. “I had I think bit an orange to try to open it And I think there must’ve been like a pesticide or something on it” Chrissy pressed on her lower lip in one of the clips, saying “Ugh, it’s like hard,’ while laughing. “Look how bouncy it is.”