Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Celebrate Joe Biden’s Win By Grooving To ‘F— Donald Trump’ Song – Watch

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are so happy to see Donald Trump leave the White House, they danced along to rapper YG’s song ‘FDT’.

The country is celebrating Joe Biden‘s win, after he officially defeated Donald Trump to become the nation’s 46th President. Some of our favorite A-listers have shared pics and videos of their celebrations, including power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The model took to IG on November 7 following the announcement, posting a selfie video of her and John head bopping along to rapper YG‘s song “FDT”. The protest anthem features the lyrics “F*** Donald Trump.”

Chrissy tagged Donald along with his kids Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., plus his son-in-law Jared Kushner. The video appeared to have been filmed from their bed, with Chrissy rocking an orange robe and a messy bun. The La La Land star also wore a black robe with silver, patterned detailing. “Thank you Chrissy and John for REALLY using your platforms,” one follower wrote, while Kardashian family friend Simon Huck commented, “Here for this!!!!!”

Of course, they weren’t the only celebs to speak out in the wake of the historic victory! Stars like Khloe Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Shakira also joined in on the digital celebration. Ariana — who is a Florida native — wrote “CRYING @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris…THANK GOD” along with several white heart emojis. “OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!!…Great morning!!!!!!!!!” Khloe shared with her 18 million followers, while Lizzo took a dramatic approach, declaring “bye b—-” in a video as she rode off on a jet ski with a hilarious cackle!

Other celebs have even taken to the streets, including Spike Lee who was seen popping champagne on the streets of Brooklyn. A Twitter user captured a video of the actor popping open a bottle and spraying it everywhere while clad in a white protective face mask.