John Legend Carries Adorable Daughter Luna, 4, On His Shoulders As He Steps Out With Chrissy Teigen — See Pics

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen stepped out for some afternoon family time, and the singer was seen carrying little Luna on his shoulders.

John Legend loves being a girl dad! The 42-year-old singer-songwriter was seen carrying his four-year-old daughter Luna on his shoulders while out with his family on January 29. He was joined by wife Chrissy Teigen, her mother Vilailuck and their two-year-old son Miles for the afternoon outing in Beverly Hills. The La La Land star cut a handsome figure in blue pants, a red leather jacket, white sneakers, and a black and red sweater. His baby girl Luna was all smiles as she rocked a pink tulle skirt and a matching pink top. The little fashionista proved she’s already taking after her mom, as she donned a pair of ballet tight and brown combat boots.

Chrissy looked ultra chic as she rocked a pair of white stilettos, which she paired with a long, black blazer, a black cropped top, and asymmetrical jeans which were cinched at the ankle. Her brunette tresses were styled into tight cornrows and she accessorized with layered gold necklaces, and bangles on her wrist. The cookbook author also carried a black leather handbag, as her mini-me son walked behind her wearing a Gucci sweater and black jeans. What a little fashionista!

It comes just one week after Chrissy shared video from Washington D.C., where John performed at Joe Biden‘s televised inaugural evening event Celebrating America. However, she got a little carried away by showing her talented hubby’s performance setting at his dress rehearsal, which she technically wasn’t allowed to do. It seems no one told Chrissy that the details of the event and it’s setting were supposed to remain a secret until the Jan. 20 prime time inaugural special!

The cookbook author said the view was “amazing” as she showed the Washington Monument lit up in the distance, and also shared a photo of a military band onstage, while John stood in a long coat in front of the band. The mother of two was so moved by it that she wrote “John! I’m going to cry” in the tweet along with the video.